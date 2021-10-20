A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded by the seismological network in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The quake struck 341 km south / southeast of Athens.

The epicenter of the vibration, which had a focal depth of 11.7 km, is located 5 km northeast of the city of Arkalochori.



A second vibration within a few hours

A previous earthquake on Tuesday night, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale in the same area.

The earthquake, of course, worried the already distressed residents of the area.