A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded by the seismological network in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The quake struck 341 km south / southeast of Athens.

The epicenter of the vibration, which had a focal depth of 11.7 km, is located 5 km northeast of the city of Arkalochori.


A second vibration within a few hours

A previous earthquake on Tuesday night, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale in the same area.

The earthquake, of course, worried the already distressed residents of the area.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ “Electroshock” with district heating in Ptolemaida ➤ European Commission Report: Scathing criticism of Turkey on rule of law, EastMed, Cyprus, Greece ➤ Survey of CEOs in Greece – Economy improved from a year ago; risks from surging energy prices