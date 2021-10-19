Seven out of 10 CEOs recently surveyed in Greece cite surging energy prices as harming business competitiveness, while six out of 10 believe the Greek economy will be threatened by those hikes as well as increases for basic consumer goods

According to the joint study by the Association of Chief Executive Officers (EASA) and the research group ICAP, the percentage of surveyed CEOs saying the economy has improved compared with one year ago reached 79 percent, compared to 57 percent during a similar study in the first quarter of the year.

Nevertheless, optimism appears guarded due to global trend of higher energy prices, which in turn may cause inflationary pressure, problems for certain sectors and negative impact for households.

The EASE/ICAP-CEO General Index increased to 188 in the third quarter of 2021, as cited in the quarterly study.

The study was conducted on a sample of 2,540 CEOs and general directors of the biggest companies in the country, and between Sept. 9, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2021.