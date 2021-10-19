Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines on Tuesday announced additional flights connecting Athens and Thessaloniki with St. Petersburg. The airlines company already operates weekly flights from Athens and Thessaloniki to Krasnodar and Mineralnye Vody, and with a subsequent connection to Moscow.

The greater presence in the Greek market was announced during an event in Athens on Tuesday, where Discover the World also unveiled its new cooperation deal with Nordwind.

An executive for the carrier also said the prospect of an Athens-Kazan route was being considered.