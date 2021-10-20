The representatives of the institutions consider the pensions that remain pending for a long time as a “hidden debt” of the country, and constantly raise the issue of a final solution to this problem.

The representatives of the institutions are closely following the specific issue and lately they see progress (but not a final and complete solution) in the issue of the outstanding pensions, something that was reflected in the report of the European Commission for the 11th evaluation of the Greek economy under enhanced supervision.

Nevertheless, they continue to show interest in the evolution of the data, a fact that was reflected in yesterday’s meeting of the Minister of Labor Mr. K. Hatzidakis with the heads of institutions, in the context of the 12th post-memorandum evaluation of the country.

During the meeting, the Greek Minister Mr. Hatzidakis presented the progress that has been made in relation to the issue of outstanding pensions as well as the estimates for the immediate future, given the goal set by the leadership of the ministry to increase the pace. outstanding pensions and drastic reduction of the stock until the first half of 2022.

It is noted that in the last two years the outstanding main pension applications have decreased from 155,000 to 129,000. In fact, the ministry estimates that by the end of the year social security organization EFKA will reach 30,000 pensions per month from the current 20,000.

During the meeting, the Greek side stressed that it will continue to inform the institutions about the course of resolving the problem, while Mr. Hatzidakis pointed out that this is a “top priority” of the government for social and political reasons and “is not a mere compliance with memorandum obligation “.

Demographics and pensions

“Greece is aging rapidly” and this has substantial implications – among other things – for the insurance system, said Deputy Minister of Social Affairs P. Tsakloglou, speaking at the Economist conference on “Demographic Challenges and Gender Equality Policy”.

The Deputy Minister described the transition to the capitalization that is introduced in the supplementary pensions as a solution to the problems created by the demographic in the current distributive insurance system.

With this change, he noted, there is a dispersion of insurance risk, as the pensioner of the new system will receive three pensions, which will be subject to different risk.