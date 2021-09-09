Mikis Theodorakis, an emblematic and charismatic composer and political maverick idolized as one of modern Greece’s cultural “icons”, was laid to rest on Thursday in a small Cretan village’s cemetery.

Theodorakis, 96, passed away at his longtime Athens residence, located just south of the Acropolis, last week, marking an end to an era in Greece and for millions of fans around the world.

A funeral service in the Greek Orthodox church of St. Nicholas, in the village of Galata, outside the port city of Hania, was broadcast live by most television stations in the country and again attended by most of Greece’s political leadership.

Singers from Crete and a crowd of people bid farewell to Mikis Theodorakis, by singing the great song of the Cretan tradition “o Antriomenos”, written by Ourania Melabianaki and sang, among others, by Nikos Xilouris and Domna Samiou.

“To Palikari” sang by his daughter

His youngest daughter, Margarita, bid also farewell to her beloved father, Mikis Theodorakis.

Margarita Theodorakis sang to the great Greek composer the song “To Palikari”, which was firstly sang by the late Grigoris Mpithikotsis.

“You will always be alive in the hearts of us all, but mainly in my heart” were the only words said by Margarita Theodorakis.