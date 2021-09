Hollywood great Al Pacino on Wednesday recalled the first time he heard ‘Mikis Theodorakis’ soundtrack for the critically acclaimed 1973 film “Serpico”.

The Oscar-winning Pacino spoke on the evening newscast of Athens-based Mega Television, hours before the channel, in a tribute to the late composer and Greek cultural icon, scheduled the broadcast of the biographical crime story by Sidney Lumet.

Theodorakis passed away last week in Athens at the age of 96.