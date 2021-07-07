Ένοπλος εισέβαλε σε τράπεζα στην Ρωσία και κρατά τρία άτομα ομήρους, όπως μεταδίδουν Ρώσικα ΜΜΕ.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ο άνδρας μπήκε σε γραφεία της τράπεζας Sberbank, και κρατά τους ομήρους στον πρώτο όροφο, από τους 5 συνολικά που έχει το κτίριο.

Περίπου 50 άνθρωποι έχουν ήδη εγκαταλείψει το κτίριο, και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει αστυνομικοί.

Δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες αναφορικά με τα κίνητρα του αγνώστου, ο οποίος απειλεί πως κρατά «ένα επικίνδυνο αντικείμενο» και ζητά λύτρα.

