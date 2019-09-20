Πάνω από 200 αντικείμενα του Άντονι Μπουρντέν, τον διάσημο σεφ, συγγραφέα και τηλεοπτικό αστέρα που αυτοκτόνησε τον Ιούνιο του 2018, δημοπρατούνται τον επόμενο μήνα. Μεταξύ αυτών και κάτι ιδιαίτερο: το περίφημο μαχαίρι σεφ που έφτιαξε ειδικά για τον Μπουρντέν ο Μπομπ Κράμερ (συνοδευόμενο και από το πιστοποιητικό του) από χάλυβα και πέτρωμα μετεωρίτη.
Στη δημοπρασία που διοργανώνει η Lark Mason Associates από 9 έως 20 Οκτωβρίου θα παρουσιαστούν, μεταξύ πολλών άλλων, το αρχικό προσχέδιο του βιβλίου «Bone in the Throat», δίσκοι του Μπουρντέν, έργα τέχνης του και διάφορα είδη ρουχισμού.
View this post on Instagram
“The items being sold present a coherent portrait of Mr. Bourdain. They include art by Ralph Steadman (the Hunter S. Thompson collaborator and a friend of Mr. Bourdain’s) and the artist John Lurie; a steel and meteorite chef’s knife; various books, records and several manuscripts of the chef’s own work. . Many of them speak to the quiet elegance favored by Mr. Bourdain, who told Ms. Woolever that he wanted his Manhattan apartment to feel like the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. . “He valued comfort, and he knew what looked good,” Ms. Woolever said. “He was definitely aware of how to play to his assets. When Vogue magazine approached us to do a story about him and I presented to him, my thought was, ‘He’s not going to want this.’ As was the case with so many things, I was wrong. He said, ‘Oh I absolutely want to do this, out of a sense of sheer vanity. I’m so flattered.’”” [@Jonesieman of @nytimes – link to full article available in bio] [Photo Credit @cnn @davidscottholloway] . Property from the Collection of Anthony Bourdain will be available in an online auction from October 9-30 on #igavelauctions presented by @larkmasonassociates. Lots will be available for preview from October 2nd. Watch this space. . #anthonybourdain
Το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του ποσού που θα συγκεντρωθεί θα πάει στην υποτροφία Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship την οποία θα δίνει το The Culinary Institute of America (για πρώτη φορά θα δοθεί για την άνοιξη του 2020).
H υποτροφία θα δίνεται σε σπουδαστές, οι οποίοι ενδιαφέρονται για εξάμηνο σπουδών στο εξωτερικό επιπλέον των κανονικών σπουδών τους ή σε όσους επιθυμούν να συμμετάσχουν σε διεθνές πρόγραμμα μαγειρικής για να μάθουν περισσότερες κουλτούρες. Το υπόλοιπο ποσό θα καταλήξει στο κληροδότημα Μπουρντέν.
View this post on Instagram
This still bothers me a lot. Even when I’m not watching an episode of Parts Unknown or The Layover, I can hear his narration. There was so much to learn from this man. There still is. He’s one of the reasons I even work in the industry, and try to pick up additional knowledge and new tricks every day. Or how to tweak a recipe and refine it. Every time I pick up one of his books, there’s something in every chapter and almost every page that induces some kind of emotion. Most times, a smile or a simple chuckle, because his dry wit was endearing. This is why I let my crazy side out at work, because if I can make someone laugh or make someone’s day (whilst still completing everything expected of me in my role in the kitchen) in this hectic and exhausting industry, without running myself down, then it makes my day too. I’d say that’s pretty cool for someone who is generally an asshole and likes to keep to himself 90% of the time. Anthony Bourdain has also made me look at myself, and take care of the person that doubts himself very often. Some days it doesn’t feel like it’s worth it, but it really is. #anthonybourdain #yeschef #ouichef #partsunknown #thelayover #kitchenconfidential #thenastybits #mediumraw #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #chef #cook #culture #cuisine #humancondition #oysters #shuck #food #foodisgood #thebest #takecareofyourself
«Είμαστε ιδιαίτερα χαρούμενοι που ενώσαμε τις δυνάμεις μας με την οικογένεια Μπουρντέν και το The Culinary Institute of America για να είμαστε χορηγοί σε αυτήν τη δημοπρασία μοναδικών προσωπικών αντικειμένων από το κληροδότημα Άντονι Μπουρντέν» επισήμανε, σε ανακοίνωση Τύπου, ο Λαρκ Μέισον, πρόεδρος και διευθύνων σύμβουλος της Lark Mason Associates.
«Ο Μπουρντέν ήταν μια εντυπωσιακή προσωπικότητα με τόσα πολλά ενδιαφέροντα πέραν του φαγητού, και αυτή η πώληση αντικατοπτρίζει την πολυδιάστατη περσόνα του» υπογράμμισε.
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ