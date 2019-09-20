View this post on Instagram

“The items being sold present a coherent portrait of Mr. Bourdain. They include art by Ralph Steadman (the Hunter S. Thompson collaborator and a friend of Mr. Bourdain’s) and the artist John Lurie; a steel and meteorite chef’s knife; various books, records and several manuscripts of the chef’s own work. . Many of them speak to the quiet elegance favored by Mr. Bourdain, who told Ms. Woolever that he wanted his Manhattan apartment to feel like the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. . “He valued comfort, and he knew what looked good,” Ms. Woolever said. “He was definitely aware of how to play to his assets. When Vogue magazine approached us to do a story about him and I presented to him, my thought was, ‘He’s not going to want this.’ As was the case with so many things, I was wrong. He said, ‘Oh I absolutely want to do this, out of a sense of sheer vanity. I’m so flattered.’”” [@Jonesieman of @nytimes – link to full article available in bio] [Photo Credit @cnn @davidscottholloway] . Property from the Collection of Anthony Bourdain will be available in an online auction from October 9-30 on #igavelauctions presented by @larkmasonassociates. Lots will be available for preview from October 2nd. Watch this space. . #anthonybourdain