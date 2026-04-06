Greek 2026 Summer Tourism Season Off to Strong Start, Early Bookings Surge

Greece is on course for a robust summer tourism season, with early booking data showing a near 15% rise in ferry reservations ahead of the peak travel period, according to figures released by travel platform Ferryscanner.

Bookings recorded between Dec. 1, 2025 and March 26, 2026 for travel during June through August 2026 rose 14.8% compared to the same period a year earlier, while passenger numbers climbed 15.9%, the data showed.

The figures point not only to sustained demand for Greece as a destination but also to a broader shift toward earlier and more organized travel planning among foreign visitors.

Italy and France led growth among the top source markets, surging 42.0% and 40.4% respectively, while the United States posted a 25.6% increase. Spain saw the sharpest jump of any major market, up 60.9%, with Germany also recording strong gains at 40.8%.

The top five markets — Australia, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States — still account for more than 60% of total demand. However, Australia, despite remaining the largest single market by booking volume, recorded a notable decline of 20.3%, while the U.K. edged lower by 5.1%.

Ferryscanner also highlighted rising interest from emerging markets including Turkey, Singapore, Thailand, and several Southeast European countries, signaling a broadening geographic base of demand.

Among destinations, the Cyclades island group remains the most popular, with Paros, Milos, Naxos, Mykonos, and Santorini drawing the highest booking volumes. Growth in inter-island routes points to a continued rise in island-hopping as a defining travel trend for the summer of 2026.

Source: tovima.com