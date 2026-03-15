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Mitsotakis Again Cites ‘Nuke Option’ For Energy Needs
English edition 15 Μαρτίου 2026, 14:57

Mitsotakis Again Cites ‘Nuke Option’ For Energy Needs

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government will examine the possibility of using small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) for the country’s “energy mix”

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Vita.gr
Κουτσομπολιό: Έχει τις ρίζες του στην Εποχή του Λίθου

Κουτσομπολιό: Έχει τις ρίζες του στην Εποχή του Λίθου

Spotlight

A possible “nuclear future” for Greece’s energy needs was again uttered by the country’s top leadership, in this case Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Sunday. The statement, one of many recent comments, pointing to a distinct interest in exploiting the “nuclear option”, came during Mitsotakis’ weekly review of political developments, posted on social media.

Specifically, Mitsotakis said his government will examine the possibility of using small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) for the country’s “energy mix”, while a high-level ministerial committee will be established to prepare specific proposals for the specific prospect.

Among others, he said Europe must discuss the role of nuclear energy to achieve strategic autonomy and competitiveness, while reminding that Greece generates more than 50% of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources at present, while also investing in energy storage and natural gas as a transition fuel.

Beyond the “nuclear pivot”, Mitsotakis also referred to his recent visit to Cyprus, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing that Greece supports Cyprus and that European solidarity was demonstrated during a difficult period.

He noted that geopolitical developments now affect the economy and prices, and the government will intervene to prevent profiteering.

Source: tovima.com

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Κυριακή 15 Μαρτίου 2026
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