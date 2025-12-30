Τρίτη 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greece Raises IRIS Payment Limits for Individuals and Businesses
English edition 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 21:19

Greece Raises IRIS Payment Limits for Individuals and Businesses

Starting January 15, 2026, IRIS users will benefit from higher daily and monthly transaction limits, making peer-to-peer and professional payments faster, more flexible, and a practical alternative to traditional banking

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Άγχος: 4 πρακτικές στις οποίες μπορείτε να βασιστείτε

Άγχος: 4 πρακτικές στις οποίες μπορείτε να βασιστείτε

Spotlight

Greece is set to increase transaction limits for its popular digital payment platform, IRIS, beginning January 15, 2026. The changes aim to make everyday money transfers, both between individuals and to businesses, faster and more convenient, while supporting small and medium-sized professional transactions.

Currently, over 4.25 million Greeks use IRIS P2P for daily payments, with transactions exceeding €300 million per day. By the end of 2025, the platform is expected to process around 120 million transactions totaling €11 billion.

Under the new rules, daily peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers between individuals will rise to €1,000, while payments to freelancers and small businesses (P2B) will also have a daily limit of €1,000. The monthly total for P2P transactions will increase to €5,000, whereas commercial transactions (P2B) will have no monthly cap, allowing full flexibility for business use.

The higher limits make IRIS increasingly attractive as an alternative to traditional bank transfers and card payments. Individuals can now send larger sums to friends, family, or collaborators and make professional payments quickly through mobile banking.

For businesses and freelancers, the changes provide enhanced liquidity and faster payment collection, particularly for small and medium-sized payments that are often cumbersome through cards or bank transfers.

Adoption of IRIS is mandatory for all sole proprietorships, and currently, 582,000 tax identification numbers are registered with the service. Since the beginning of the year, IRIS has already processed €170 million in transactions.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Alpha Bank: Εξαγόρασε το Μινιόν – Χτίζει χαρτοφυλάκιο ακινήτων

Alpha Bank: Εξαγόρασε το Μινιόν – Χτίζει χαρτοφυλάκιο ακινήτων

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Άγχος: 4 πρακτικές στις οποίες μπορείτε να βασιστείτε

Άγχος: 4 πρακτικές στις οποίες μπορείτε να βασιστείτε

Business
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Νέα σελίδα για την Εγνατία Οδό – Στα 1,275 δισ το τίμημα

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Νέα σελίδα για την Εγνατία Οδό – Στα 1,275 δισ το τίμημα

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Άστον Βίλα
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Άστον Βίλα

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Άστον Βίλα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:15 την αναμέτρηση Άρσεναλ – Άστον Βίλα για τη 19η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Ο Μακόλεϊ Κάλκιν άλλαξε τη ζωή του όταν ξέκοψε από τον πατέρα του – «Ένιωθα σαν ένα χάμστερ που έτρεχε στον τροχό»
Έρωτες & μεθύσια 30.12.25

Ο Μακόλεϊ Κάλκιν άλλαξε τη ζωή του όταν ξέκοψε από τον πατέρα του – «Ένιωθα σαν ένα χάμστερ που έτρεχε στον τροχό»

Ο σταρ του Home Alone Μακόλεϊ Κάλκιν μίλησε για το πως άλλαξε η καθημερινότητά του από τη στιγμή που αποφάσισε να βγάλει από τη ζωή του τον πατέρα του.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ανακοίνωσε τον Οτμάν Μπουσαΐντ ο Άρης
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

Ανακοίνωσε τον Οτμάν Μπουσαΐντ ο Άρης

Ο Βέλγος εξτρέμ πέρασε με επιτυχία τις ιατρικές εξετάσεις, υπέγραψε συμβόλαιο συνεργασίας διάρκειας 2,5 ετών και αποτελεί την πρώτη κίνηση του Άρη για τη μεταγραφική περίοδο του Ιανουαρίου.

Σύνταξη
Αγορά εργασίας: Προστέθηκαν 126.000 νέοι άνεργοι τον Νοέμβριο
ΔΥΠΑ 30.12.25

Αγορά εργασίας: Προστέθηκαν 126.000 νέοι άνεργοι τον Νοέμβριο

Μαζί με την επίσημη λήξη της τουριστικής σεζόν κορυφώθηκαν οι απολύσεις σε εστίαση-καταλύματα, με αποτέλεσμα να προστεθούν επιπλέον 126.000 νέοι άνεργοι στα μητρώα της ΔΥΠΑ τον Νοέμβριο.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
LIVE: Τσέλσι – Μπόρνμουθ
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Μπόρνμουθ

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Μπόρνμουθ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Τσέλσι – Μπόρνμουθ για τη 19η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Νέα αγωγή κατά του Τάιλερ Πέρι για σεξουαλική επίθεση – Η δεύτερη μέσα σε λίγους μήνες
Μάριο Ροντρίγκες 30.12.25

Νέα αγωγή κατά του Τάιλερ Πέρι για σεξουαλική επίθεση – Η δεύτερη μέσα σε λίγους μήνες

Ηθοποιός που συμμετείχε στην ταινία «Boo! A Madea Halloween» κατηγορεί τον Τάιλερ Πέρι για επαναλαμβανόμενες ανεπιθύμητες σεξουαλικές προσεγγίσεις και επίθεση, ζητώντας αποζημίωση τουλάχιστον 77 εκατ. δολαρίων και στρεφόμενος και κατά της Lionsgate

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
LIVE: Γουέστ Χαμ – Μπράιτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

LIVE: Γουέστ Χαμ – Μπράιτον

LIVE: Γουέστ Χαμ – Μπράιτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Γουέστ Χαμ – Μπράιτον για τη 19η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Έβερτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Έβερτον

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Έβερτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Έβερτον για τη 19η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Ο Λανουά ξανά στην κάμερα, επιστρέφει η τηλεκριτική
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

Ο Λανουά ξανά στην κάμερα, επιστρέφει η τηλεκριτική

Η πρωτοβουλία του Ολυμπιακού να συζητηθεί το θέμα στην Επιτροπή Επαγγελματικού Ποδοσφαίρου της ΕΠΟ οδήγησε στην αλλαγή της απόφασης και ο Λανουά θα σχολιάσει τους Φωτιά, Ευαγγέλου και Κουμπαράκη

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Έξι μήνες «θλίψης» ήταν αρκετές: Είναι ο 28χρονος μουσικός Role Model η νέα σχέση της Ντακότα Τζόνσον;
«Δυνατά vibes» 30.12.25

Έξι μήνες «θλίψης» ήταν αρκετές: Είναι ο 28χρονος μουσικός Role Model η νέα σχέση της Ντακότα Τζόνσον;

Η Ντακότα Τζόνσον φαίνεται πως γυρίζει σελίδα στην προσωπική της ζωή, καθώς η κοινή της εμφάνιση με τον μουσικό Role Model σε δείπνο στο Λος Άντζελες, λίγο πριν από τα Χριστούγεννα, άναψε «φωτιές» για ένα νέο ειδύλλιο μετά τον χωρισμό της από τον Κρις Μάρτιν

Σύνταξη
«Οι λαϊκές αγορές συρρικνώνονται – Συνάδελφοί μας εγκαταλείπουν τον πάγκο και δουλεύουν σε σούπερ μάρκετ»
Ελλάδα 30.12.25

«Οι λαϊκές αγορές συρρικνώνονται – Συνάδελφοί μας εγκαταλείπουν τον πάγκο και δουλεύουν σε σούπερ μάρκετ»

H επ' αόριστον απεργία στις λαϊκές αγορές από τις 7 Ιανουαρίου χαρακτηρίζεται από τους εργαζόμενους στον κλάδο ως παράλληλη και αλληλέγγυα κινητοποίηση με αυτή των αγροτοκτηνοτρόφων - Τι λένε στο in

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
«Ο Τετέ θέλει να γυρίσει»
Αγωνία στο "τριφύλλι" 30.12.25

«Ο Τετέ θέλει να γυρίσει»

«Κομβικός ο ρόλος του παίκτη στις διαπραγματεύσεις», αναφέρουν οι Βραζιλιάνοι για τον άσο του Παναθηναϊκού

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Μαρούσι – Παναθηναϊκός 89-99: Νίκη στο «ρελαντί» οι πράσινοι με έξι διψήφιους (vid)
Μπάσκετ 30.12.25

Μαρούσι – Παναθηναϊκός 89-99: Νίκη στο «ρελαντί» οι πράσινοι με έξι διψήφιους (vid)

Ο Παναθηναϊκός έκλεισε νικηφόρα το 2025, επικρατώντας με 99-89 στο Μαρούσι και πλέον στρέφει την προσοχή του στο μεγάλο ντέρμπι με τον Ολυμπιακό για τη Euroleague στις 2 Ιανουαρίου.

Σύνταξη
Ο ετήσιος μισθός του πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ για το 2025 μόλις αποκαλύφθηκε
Είναι πολλά τα λεφτά, Άρη! 30.12.25

Ο ετήσιος μισθός του πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ για το 2025 μόλις αποκαλύφθηκε

Στο δεύτερο έτος της διαχείρισης της περιουσίας του Δουκάτου της Κορνουάλης, ο διάδοχος του θρόνου κέρδισε εκατομμύρια. Ο ρόλος του πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ ως πρίγκιπα της Ουαλίας συνοδεύεται από σημαντικούς οικονομικούς πόρους.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Στο Περιστέρι και φέτος η βασιλόπιτα «γίγας» – Ζυγίζει 10 τόνους και είναι 100 μέτρα
Ελλάδα 30.12.25

Στο Περιστέρι και φέτος η βασιλόπιτα «γίγας» – Ζυγίζει 10 τόνους και είναι 100 μέτρα

Η Πλατεία Δημαρχείου στο Περιστέρι μυρίζει γιορτή, καθώς η Συντεχνία Αρτοποιών Αθηνών, Προαστίων & Περιχώρων, σε συνεργασία με τον Δήμο, παρουσιάζει τη μεγαλύτερη βασιλόπιτα της Ελλάδας

Σύνταξη
Oreshnik: Το όπλο-φόβητρο της Ρωσίας «πάτησε» δυτικότερα – Η Ευρώπη πιο κοντά στην εμβέλεια του πυραύλου
Oreshnik 30.12.25

Το όπλο-φόβητρο της Ρωσίας «πάτησε» δυτικότερα - Η Ευρώπη πιο κοντά στην εμβέλεια του πυραύλου

Ο ρωσικός βαλλιστικός πύραυλος Oreshnik ή «φουντουκιά», με δυνατότητα μεταφοράς πυρηνικής κεφαλής, όπως έχει προαναγγελθεί, έχει αναπτυχθεί στη Λευκορωσία, στενή σύμμαχο της Ρωσίας.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Μετωπική Ηλιόπουλου, Σαββίδη και στη σέντρα «ο Γιάννης που ήταν στην Καβάλα»
Ποδόσφαιρο 30.12.25

Μετωπική Ηλιόπουλου, Σαββίδη και στη σέντρα «ο Γιάννης που ήταν στην Καβάλα»

Ηλιόπουλος και Σαββίδης διασταύρωσαν τα βέλη τους στην συνεδρίαση της Επιτροπής Επαγγελματικού Ποδοσφαίρου, Η προτροπή του δεύτερου: «Ξεκίνα από την ΑΕΚ, αν θέλεις να καθαρίσεις το ποδόσφαιρο».

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο