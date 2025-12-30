Greece Raises IRIS Payment Limits for Individuals and Businesses
Starting January 15, 2026, IRIS users will benefit from higher daily and monthly transaction limits, making peer-to-peer and professional payments faster, more flexible, and a practical alternative to traditional banking
Greece is set to increase transaction limits for its popular digital payment platform, IRIS, beginning January 15, 2026. The changes aim to make everyday money transfers, both between individuals and to businesses, faster and more convenient, while supporting small and medium-sized professional transactions.
Currently, over 4.25 million Greeks use IRIS P2P for daily payments, with transactions exceeding €300 million per day. By the end of 2025, the platform is expected to process around 120 million transactions totaling €11 billion.
Under the new rules, daily peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers between individuals will rise to €1,000, while payments to freelancers and small businesses (P2B) will also have a daily limit of €1,000. The monthly total for P2P transactions will increase to €5,000, whereas commercial transactions (P2B) will have no monthly cap, allowing full flexibility for business use.
The higher limits make IRIS increasingly attractive as an alternative to traditional bank transfers and card payments. Individuals can now send larger sums to friends, family, or collaborators and make professional payments quickly through mobile banking.
For businesses and freelancers, the changes provide enhanced liquidity and faster payment collection, particularly for small and medium-sized payments that are often cumbersome through cards or bank transfers.
Adoption of IRIS is mandatory for all sole proprietorships, and currently, 582,000 tax identification numbers are registered with the service. Since the beginning of the year, IRIS has already processed €170 million in transactions.
Source: tovima.com
