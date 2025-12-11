Πέμπτη 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Greece Unveils New Initiative Targeting Obesity and Heart Disease
11 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 09:17

Greece Unveils New Initiative Targeting Obesity and Heart Disease

The new initiative offers costly obesity treatments, digital referrals, free screenings, and holistic kidney monitoring to transform preventive care through early intervention.

The fight against cardiovascular disease is entering a new phase as Greece’s government rolls out two programs offering free examinations and medication, aiming to protect hundreds of thousands of citizens before health risks escalate into serious threats.

Featuring high-cost obesity treatments, digital referrals, free screenings, and holistic monitoring of kidney function, the new package of initiatives seeks to transform preventive care by intervening early—well before risk factors develop into life-threatening conditions.

Free Medication for Obesity

The first program targets adult obesity, providing free access to innovative, high-cost medications, complimentary preventive tests, and personalized guidance for individuals with a high body mass index (BMI over 40, or 37–40 with additional health problems).

The goal is to promote healthier habits, support gradual and sustained weight loss, and reduce the likelihood of serious cardiovascular complications.
The first SMS notifications inviting eligible citizens to schedule medical appointments are expected to be sent in the coming days.

Preventing Kidney Dysfunction

The second program focuses on the early detection of kidney disease in high-risk groups. It offers free preventive examinations, medical consultations, and the integration of all test results into the National Electronic Health Record for comprehensive tracking.

How Citizens Can Participate

Individuals who have activated e-prescription services will automatically receive their digital referrals. Those who have not can book free appointments at Partner Examination Centers using their Social Security Number (AMKA).

No prior doctor’s prescription is required—referrals are issued ready for use.

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis emphasized that “prevention saves lives,” highlighting that the new programs strengthen public-health protection by giving citizens access to essential services at no cost.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03.12.25

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
English edition 03.12.25

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01.12.25

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Σύνταξη
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Συνεχίζει τον εμπαιγμό των αγροτών το Μαξίμου – «Διάλογος αλλά στο πλαίσιο της λογικής και των δυνατοτήτων του προϋπολογισμού»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.12.25

Συνεχίζει τον εμπαιγμό των αγροτών το Μαξίμου – «Διάλογος αλλά στο πλαίσιο της λογικής και των δυνατοτήτων του προϋπολογισμού»

Πιεσμένη από τις κινητοποιήσεις των αγροτών η κυβέρνηση, προσπαθεί να τους εγκλωβίσει στη λογική των μειωμένων απαιτήσεων με τον κ. Χατζηδάκη να μιλά για διάλογο  αλλά «στο πλαίσιο της λογικής και των δυνατοτήτων του προυπολογισμού»

Σύνταξη
«Καμπάνα» από τη Euroleague στον Ερυθρό Αστέρα
Euroleague 11.12.25

«Καμπάνα» από τη Euroleague στον Ερυθρό Αστέρα

Με πρόστιμο και κλείσιμο μέρους του γηπέδου του -με αναστολή- τιμώρησε η Euroleague τον Ερυθρό Αστέρα για τη συμπεριφορά των οπαδών του κόντρα στη Μπαρτσελόνα.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: «Θέλουμε απαντήσεις – Ο γιος μας πέθανε από κωλυσιεργία» – Συγκλονίζουν οι γονείς του 37χρονου ορειβάτη
Κρήτη 11.12.25

«Θέλουμε απαντήσεις - Ο γιος μας πέθανε από κωλυσιεργία» - Συγκλονίζουν οι γονείς του 37χρονου ορειβάτη

Ο 37χρονος έλεγε στους διασώστες ότι πονούσε και κρύωνε - «Τη μεγάλη ευθύνη την αποδίδω στο ελικόπτερο» λέει ο πατέρας του ορειβάτη που ξεψύχησε 24 ώρες μετά τον τραυματισμό του σε φαράγγι στην Κρήτη

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Οι συμφωνίες του Μινσκ στοιχειώνουν το Κίεβο – Τι θα απαντήσει στο σχέδιο «αλά Κορέα» του Τραμπ
Κόσμος 11.12.25

Το σχέδιο «Κορέα» των ΗΠΑ στην Ουκρανία - Οι συμφωνίες του Μινσκ στοιχειώνουν το Κίεβο

Τι περιλαμβάνει το σχέδιο για μια αποστρατιωτικοποιημένη ζώνη στην Ουκρανία που οι ΗΠΑ εμπνεύστηκαν από την Κορέα - Ο κρίσιμος ρόλος του Ντονμπάς για το Κίεβο και το προηγούμενο του Μινσκ

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Πόσο σταρ είσαι Νικόλ Κίντμαν; Στο χέρι της είναι αν θα κόψει τον πρώην της Κιθ Έρμπαν από το Met Gala 2026
Γιατί μπορεί! 11.12.25

Πόσο σταρ είσαι Νικόλ Κίντμαν; Στο χέρι της είναι αν θα κόψει τον πρώην της Κιθ Έρμπαν από το Met Gala 2026

Η σταρ του Χόλιγουντ Νικόλ Κίντμαν ανέλαβε μια ιδιαίτερη θέση στο επερχόμενο Met Gala και πλέον αποφασίζει αν ο πρώην της Κιθ Έρμπαν θα βρίσκεται στη λίστα των καλεσμένων.

Σύνταξη
Tραγέλαφος η εξεταστική: “Ψεύτικες” οι συνομιλίες στις επισυνδέσεις λέει ο «Φραπές» – Τι είπε για κερδισμένο τζόκερ και Αυγενάκη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.12.25

Tραγέλαφος η εξεταστική: “Ψεύτικες” οι συνομιλίες στις επισυνδέσεις λέει ο «Φραπές» – Τι είπε για κερδισμένο τζόκερ και Αυγενάκη

Στις ερωτήσεις που δέχθηκε ο «κουμπάρος» εξ αποστάσεως του Μητσοτάκη επαναλάμβανε σχεδόν μονότονα ότι δεν απαντά για να μην ενοχοποιήσει τον εαυτό του.

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
ΒΗΜΑ της Κυριακής: Έρχεται με συναρπαστικές προσφορές
Media 11.12.25

ΒΗΜΑ της Κυριακής: Έρχεται με συναρπαστικές προσφορές

Στις 14 Δεκεμβρίου κυκλοφορεί το ΒΗΜΑ της Κυριακής έχοντας μαζί του το νέο τεύχος του περιοδικού Μεγάλες Σκηνές, το εορταστικό Grace, τις χριστουγεννιάτικες συνταγές από την Αργυρώ Μπαρμπαρίγου και, φυσικά, το ΒΗΜΑGAZINO.

Σύνταξη
Αντίο Τουβαλού: Η πρώτη χώρα που εκκενώνεται λόγω κλιματικής αλλαγής
Αντίο Τουβαλού 11.12.25

Πρώτη χώρα που εκκενώνεται λόγω κλιματικής αλλαγής - Ο ΟΗΕ προειδοποιεί για μαζική μετανάστευση

Περισσότερο από το ένα τρίτο των κατοίκων του Τουβαλού έχει υποβάλει αίτημα κλιματικής βίζας. Σύμφωνα με τον ΟΗΕ, οι κλιματικοί μετανάστες ίσως ξεπεράσουν το ένα δισεκατομμύριο έως το 2050.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Φινλανδία: Έφηβος έβαλε φωτιά στο γήπεδο της ομάδας του μετά τον υποβιβασμό της! (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.12.25

Φινλανδία: Έφηβος έβαλε φωτιά στο γήπεδο της ομάδας του μετά τον υποβιβασμό της! (vid)

Ένα απίστευτο περιστατικό συνέβη προ ημερών στη Φινλανδία, όταν έφηβος έβαλε φωτιά στο γήπεδο της ιστορικής Χάκα, μετά τον υποβιβασμό της – Κάηκε ολοσχερώς μία από τις εξέδρες.

Σύνταξη
Το υπόμνημα που κατάθεσε ο «κουμπάρος» εξ αποστάσεως του Μητσοτάκη, Φραπές στην εξεταστική που πήγε για να μην απαντήσει
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.12.25

Το υπόμνημα που κατάθεσε ο «κουμπάρος» εξ αποστάσεως του Μητσοτάκη, Φραπές στην εξεταστική που πήγε για να μην απαντήσει

Πυρ ομαδόν δέχθηκε ο κουμπάρος εξ αποστάσεως του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη, Γιώργος Ξυλούρης, επονομαζόμενος και ως «Φραπές» καθώς κατέθεσε υπόμνημα λέγοντας ότι επικαλείται το δικαίωμα της σιωπής

Σύνταξη
Δεκαοκτώ παιδιά σε 11 οικογένειες έχουν γεννηθεί στην Ελλάδα με το σπέρμα του Δανού δότη
Ελλάδα 11.12.25

Ανησυχία στην Ελλάδα: 18 παιδιά σε 11 οικογένειες έχουν γεννηθεί με το σπέρμα του Δανού δότη

Η τελευταία φορά που χρησιμοποιήθηκε το σπέρμα του συγκεκριμένου ανθρώπου από κλινική στη χώρα μας ήταν το 2017 - Η ανακοίνωση της Εθνικής Αρχής Ιατρικώς Υποβοηθούμενης Αναπαραγωγής

Σύνταξη
Καβάλα: Αποκλεισμός του κτιρίου της Αντιπεριφέρειας από τους αγρότες – Έριξαν άχυρα, σταφύλια και γάλα
Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο 11.12.25

Καβάλα: Αποκλεισμός του κτιρίου της Αντιπεριφέρειας από τους αγρότες – Έριξαν άχυρα, σταφύλια και γάλα

Αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφοι  της περιοχής, με τρακτέρ και αγροτικά μηχανήματα συγκεντρώθηκαν έξω από το κτίριο της αντιπεριφέρειας στην Καβάλα, διατρανώνοντας την απόφαση για κλιμάκωση των κινητοποιήσεων

Σύνταξη
Ο Κούζμα διέψευσε τα περί ομιλίας του Αντετοκούνμπο στα αποδυτήρια των Μπακς
Μπάσκετ 11.12.25

Ο Κούζμα διέψευσε τα περί ομιλίας του Αντετοκούνμπο στα αποδυτήρια των Μπακς

Αμερικανικά ρεπορτάζ ανέφεραν προ ημερών ότι ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο μίλησε στους συμπαίκτες του για τις φήμες περί αποχώρησής του, ωστόσο ο Κάιλ Κούζμα διέψευσε πως κάτι τέτοιο συνέβη.

Σύνταξη
Η «Πολυκατοικία» ως memento mori – Το ντοκιμαντέρ της Σελάνας Ε. Βροντή στον Δαναό
Αστική ζωή 11.12.25

Η Πολυκατοικία ως memento mori - Το συγκινητικό ντοκιμαντέρ της Σελάνας Ε. Βροντή με φόντο την ελληνική κρίση του 2010

Το ντοκιμαντέρ της Σελάνας Ε. Βροντή με τίτλο «Η Πολυκατοικία» θα προβληθεί στον κινηματογράφο Δαναός το Σάββατο 13 Δεκεμβρίου στις 17:00, προσφέροντας μια συγκινητική και αναστοχαστική ματιά στην καθημερινή ζωή μιας αθηναϊκής πολυκατοικίας με φόντο την ελληνική κρίση του 2010.

Σύνταξη
Φορολογία: Αναδιάταξη με νέο μείγμα μέτρων – Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι
Η στόχευση 11.12.25

Αναδιάταξη στον φορολογικό χάρτη με νέο μείγμα μέτρων - Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι

Οι αλλαγές στη φορολογία αγγίζουν μισθωτούς, ιδιοκτήτες, νέους και οικογένειες - Οι αλλαγές στοχεύουν σε μείωση του βάρους στη βάση της πυραμίδας, ενίσχυση δημογραφίας και διόρθωση χρόνιων στρεβλώσεων

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Εξεταστική: Αρνείται να καταθέσει πάλι ο «Φραπές» – Δικαίωμα στη σιωπή επικαλείται ο Ξυλούρης
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.12.25

Εξεταστική: Αρνείται να καταθέσει πάλι ο «Φραπές» – Δικαίωμα στη σιωπή επικαλείται ο Ξυλούρης

Ο επονομαζόμενος και ως «φραπές», αυτή τη φορά παρέστη στην αίθουσα 223 του μεγάρου του Κοινοβουλίου ωστόσο κατέθεσε ενώπιον της εξεταστικής υπόμνημα με το οποίο δηλώνει δικαίωμα στη σιωπή και αρνείται να απαντήσει στις ερωτήσεις των βουλευτών

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Οι Σπερς «καθάρισαν» τους Λέικερς, η Οκλαχόμα έκανε ρεκόρ και τώρα… ημιτελικοί στο NBA Cup (vids)
NBA 11.12.25

Οι Σπερς «καθάρισαν» τους Λέικερς, η Οκλαχόμα έκανε ρεκόρ και τώρα… ημιτελικοί στο NBA Cup (vids)

Παρά τις σπουδαίες εμφανίσεις των Ντόντσιτς και Τζέιμς, οι Σαν Αντόνιο Σπερς νίκησαν τους Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς με 132-119 και πέρασαν στον ημιτελικό του NBA Cup όπου θα αντιμετωπίσουν τους πρωταθλητές Οκλαχόμα Σίτι Θάντερ που ισοφάρισαν ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

