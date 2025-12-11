Source: tovima.com
Greece Unveils New Initiative Targeting Obesity and Heart Disease
The new initiative offers costly obesity treatments, digital referrals, free screenings, and holistic kidney monitoring to transform preventive care through early intervention.
The fight against cardiovascular disease is entering a new phase as Greece’s government rolls out two programs offering free examinations and medication, aiming to protect hundreds of thousands of citizens before health risks escalate into serious threats.
Featuring high-cost obesity treatments, digital referrals, free screenings, and holistic monitoring of kidney function, the new package of initiatives seeks to transform preventive care by intervening early—well before risk factors develop into life-threatening conditions.
Free Medication for Obesity
The first program targets adult obesity, providing free access to innovative, high-cost medications, complimentary preventive tests, and personalized guidance for individuals with a high body mass index (BMI over 40, or 37–40 with additional health problems).
The goal is to promote healthier habits, support gradual and sustained weight loss, and reduce the likelihood of serious cardiovascular complications.
The first SMS notifications inviting eligible citizens to schedule medical appointments are expected to be sent in the coming days.
Preventing Kidney Dysfunction
The second program focuses on the early detection of kidney disease in high-risk groups. It offers free preventive examinations, medical consultations, and the integration of all test results into the National Electronic Health Record for comprehensive tracking.
How Citizens Can Participate
Individuals who have activated e-prescription services will automatically receive their digital referrals. Those who have not can book free appointments at Partner Examination Centers using their Social Security Number (AMKA).
No prior doctor’s prescription is required—referrals are issued ready for use.
Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis emphasized that “prevention saves lives,” highlighting that the new programs strengthen public-health protection by giving citizens access to essential services at no cost.
