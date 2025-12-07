Κυριακή 07 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
PM: Farmers Will Get All Benefits They're Owed; Solutions Via Dialogue, Not Blockades
English edition 07 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 15:15

PM: Farmers Will Get All Benefits They're Owed; Solutions Via Dialogue, Not Blockades

Kyriakos Mitsotakis also referred to a centralized system for building permits and reforms to speed up the justice system

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The timely issue of agriculture subsidies and compensation – as mobilizations and even farmers’ roadblocks continue around the country – a streamlined building permits regime and speeding up Greece’s notoriously creaky justice system were on the “menu” of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ weekly review on Sunday.

Initially, he noted that while farmers have every right to demand more, “extreme forms of protest, such as blockades, may express pressure, but ultimately they make everyone’s daily life difficult and do not help us move forward faster.”

Mitsotakis insisted on a need for dialogue, noting that the door of the ministry of rural development is open, as the government supports farmers.

“Solutions come through dialogue…the door of the ministry is and will always be open for discussion with farmers who will come in an orderly manner, with specific representatives and demands.”

Mitsotakis said the goal is for another 1.2 billion euros to be funneled to farmers and stockbreeders, 600 million more for the current year.

“I understand the dissatisfaction caused by the delays, however, it was a very difficult process (to allocate the support), as there was a serious possibility that the European Commission would stop making community funds available, something we avoided by creating a reliable and fairer system, which also bears the EU seal.”

“For the first time ever, the country will have a single state building authority, integrated into an institutionally robust, nationwide body with geospatial infrastructure and digital tools. This translates into the same process everywhere, less hassle, more transparency and certainty for the citizen and professionals.”

Finally, he said recent and radical – by modern Greek standards – changes in the justice system and civil law code, along with the use of new technology and AI, aim to have first instance court decision issued within 300 days – an attempt to reach the European average.

“We’re now ‘stepping on pedal’ for the next goal: final decisions (including appeals) within 650 days instead of 1,550 today, a goal that we want to become a reality by 2027. This isn’t some vague promise. It is a commitment. And I am optimistic that we will achieve it.”

Source: tovima.com

