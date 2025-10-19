Κυριακή 19 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 16:12

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

he Louvre Museum in Paris has been temporarily closed following a robbery on Sunday morning, France’s Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, confirmed. In a post on X, Dati said that while the incident occurred earlier in the day, there were no reports of injuries. French authorities have launched an investigation into the theft.

According to the French daily Le Parisien, several individuals broke into the museum and managed to escape with jewelry. In response, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation and called in the Banditry Repression Brigade (BRB).

How the Robbery Took Place

The thieves reportedly accessed the Louvre via the Seine docks, where construction work is ongoing. They used a freight elevator to reach the targeted room in the Apollo Gallery. Two hooded men entered after breaking windows with an angle grinder, while a third stayed outside as a lookout.

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection, including a necklace, a brooch, and a tiara. The Regent Diamond, the largest piece in the collection at more than 140 carats, was not stolen. Damage is currently being assessed based on photos of the missing pieces.

The criminals reportedly fled on a scooter toward the A6 motorway. One of the stolen jewels, believed to be Empress Eugénie’s crown, was later found outside the museum, though it had been damaged.

Investigators are considering whether some of the jewels may have already been melted down for resale. A source close to the investigation explained, “The risk is that some of the diamonds could be sold individually, which would make reconstituting the jewels very difficult.”

A Rare Breach at a World-Famous Museum

As the world’s most visited museum, the Louvre houses some of the most valuable artworks and cultural treasures, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. Earlier this year, the museum also closed temporarily when employees staged a spontaneous strike over what they described as “untenable” working conditions, citing overwhelming visitor numbers, insufficient staffing, and deteriorating infrastructure.

This is a developing story, and more details will be published as they become available.

Source: tovima.com

Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις
Τουρισμός
Αεροπορικές: «Πετάει» μέχρι τέλος Νοεμβρίου η επέκταση της τουριστικής σεζόν

Αεροπορικές: «Πετάει» μέχρι τέλος Νοεμβρίου η επέκταση της τουριστικής σεζόν

World
Χρυσός: Το ξέφρενο ράλι και το «δωράκι» στις αναδυόμενες οικονομίες

Χρυσός: Το ξέφρενο ράλι και το «δωράκι» στις αναδυόμενες οικονομίες

inWellness
Τα επτά στάδια της απόρριψης
Άκυρο 19.10.25

Τα επτά στάδια της απόρριψης

Όλοι το έχουμε ζήσει, έστω μια φορά στη ζωή μας. Τι μπορούμε όμως να κάνουμε ώστε να μην απογοητευόμαστε -περισσότερο από όσο χρειάζεται- από την απόρριψη;

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07.10.25

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
