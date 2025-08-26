Τρίτη 26 Αυγούστου 2025
26.08.2025
Φωτιά στην Παιανία - Εστάλη μήνυμα από το 112
Claudia Schiffer Calls Greece ‘Simply Beautiful’ on Summer Getaway
26 Αυγούστου 2025

Claudia Schiffer Calls Greece ‘Simply Beautiful’ on Summer Getaway

The 90s supermodel spent her vacation in the Argolida region, sharing sun-soaked snapshots, shopping locally, and relaxing at a world-renowned spa while also promoting her latest fashion collaboration

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Claudia Schiffer, one of the most iconic supermodels of the 1990s, is once again spending her summer in Greece. The 55-year-old German star returned to the country she often chooses for her holidays, sharing the love with her millions of Instagram followers in a post captioned: “Greece is simply beautiful.”

This year, Schiffer stayed in the Argolida region of the Peloponnese, hosted in a luxurious villa at the exclusive Amanzoe resort near Kranidi. During her visit, she explored nearby Porto Heli and Ermioni, where she was spotted shopping at local boutiques, showing support for the small community’s market.

Her itinerary also included a stop at the world-famous Amanzoe spa, a retreat that has hosted celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk, and David and Victoria Beckham.

A Sun-Soaked Escape

On Friday, August 22, Schiffer shared her first post from Greece, posing in a long knitted dress accessorized with a striking necklace. In later images, she appeared enjoying the sunset and dancing in front of grand architecture, dressed in a flowing lime-green gown. The snapshots captured a carefree spirit and a deep sense of relaxation inspired by the Greek summer atmosphere.

Beyond vacation updates, the supermodel also used the moment to spotlight her latest collaboration with the French fashion house Chloé. Schiffer is the face of the Chloé à la Plage collection, and her posts seamlessly tied the campaign to the backdrop of Greece’s coastlines.

A Returning Guest

Schiffer has become a regular visitor to Greece, often spending summers in the country over the past several years. Each time, she shares glimpses of her experiences, presenting Greece not only as a glamorous travel destination but also as a personal retreat for rest and inspiration.

Even decades after dominating the catwalks, Claudia Schiffer remains a global style icon—and her declaration this summer was simple yet powerful: “Greece is simply beautiful.”

Source: tovima.com

ΠΑΣΟΚ στην κυβέρνηση: Το ΕΣΥ δεν αποτελεί πρόσφορο έδαφος για επικοινωνιακά παιχνίδια – Σοβαρευτείτε
«Στάχτη στα μάτια» 26.08.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ στην κυβέρνηση: Το ΕΣΥ δεν αποτελεί πρόσφορο έδαφος για επικοινωνιακά παιχνίδια – Σοβαρευτείτε

«Επί 6 χρόνια η Νέα Δημοκρατία απαξιώνει το Εθνικό Σύστημα Υγείας και υποβαθμίζει συστηματικά τις κοινωνικές παροχές - Οι τηλεοπτικές φιέστες του Γεωργιάδη υποτιμούν τους πολίτες»», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η κυβέρνηση συνεχίζει να αποδομεί τις εργασιακές σχέσεις προς όφελος των ισχυρών εργοδοτικών συμφερόντων
13ωρο 26.08.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η κυβέρνηση συνεχίζει να αποδομεί τις εργασιακές σχέσεις προς όφελος των ισχυρών εργοδοτικών συμφερόντων

«Οι εργαζόμενοι και ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ θα αγωνιστούν να μην περάσει αυτό το αντεργατικό νομοσχέδιο», σημειώνει ο τομεάρχης Εργασίας και Κοινωνικής Ασφάλισης της Κ.Ο., Γιώργος Γαβρήλος

Σύνταξη
Τα γηροκομεία έχουν γίνει πολύ ακριβά; Αυτή η κρουαζιέρα προσφέρει παντοτινές διακοπές μετά την σύνταξη
Golden Passport 26.08.25

Τα γηροκομεία έχουν γίνει πολύ ακριβά; Αυτή η κρουαζιέρα προσφέρει παντοτινές διακοπές μετά την σύνταξη

Επί του MV Odyssey, το οποίο κάνει κρουαζιέρες από τον Οκτώβριο του 2024, οι επιβάτες μπορούν να ταξιδέψουν σε όλο τον κόσμο, επισκεπτόμενοι 425 λιμάνια και 147 χώρες σε τρεισήμισι χρόνια

Σύνταξη
Περιπολικά και νεκροφόρες αντί για ασθενοφόρα στο Κέντρο Υγείας Αίγινας
Επικίνδυνη υποστελέχωση 26.08.25

Περιπολικά και νεκροφόρες αντί για ασθενοφόρα στο Κέντρο Υγείας Αίγινας

Γιατροί και κάτοικοι του νησιού μιλούν στο in για το πως έφτασαν να διακομίζονται με ανορθόδοξο τρόπο τα περιστατικά στο υποστελεχωμένο Κέντρο Υγείας Αίγινας

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Ποιος είναι ο Ρίο Νγκουμόα που επισκίασε τα πάντα στην Premier League με το νικητήριο γκολ στις καθυστερήσεις επί της Νιούκαστλ;
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.08.25

Ποιος είναι ο Ρίο Νγκουμόα που επισκίασε τα πάντα στην Premier League με το νικητήριο γκολ στις καθυστερήσεις επί της Νιούκαστλ;

Ένας έφηβος τέσσερις ημέρες πριν τα 17α γενέθλιά του έστρεψε με γκολ στο δέκατο λεπτό των καθυστερήσεων στο γήπεδο «Σεντ Τζειμσις Παρκ» πάνω του όλα τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας.

Γιάννης Κουριδάκος
Μανωλάκου: Το «καλάθι της ΔΕΘ» είναι κοροϊδία για το λαό – Ξεσηκωμός απέναντι στη μεγάλη ληστεία των εργαζομένων
ΚΚΕ 26.08.25

Μανωλάκου: Το «καλάθι της ΔΕΘ» είναι κοροϊδία για το λαό – Ξεσηκωμός απέναντι στη μεγάλη ληστεία των εργαζομένων

Η Διαμάντω Μανωλάκου κατήγγειλε την κυβέρνηση για το «αντεργατικό έκτρωμα που επιβάλει 13 ώρες εργασίας, το οποίο αυξάνει τους κινδύνους για εργατικά ατυχήματα», και την κάλεσε να το αποσύρει

Σύνταξη
«Τα δακρυγόνα μαζί τα φάγαμε»: Λουκάνικος, ο σκύλος-σύμβολο των διαδηλώσεων στην Ελλάδα της κρίσης, γαβγίζει για πάντα
ΓΑΒ! 26.08.25

«Τα δακρυγόνα μαζί τα φάγαμε»: Λουκάνικος, ο σκύλος-σύμβολο των διαδηλώσεων στην Ελλάδα της κρίσης, γαβγίζει για πάντα

Με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Σκύλων μια φιλική υπενθύμιση για τον περίφημο Λουκάνικο, τον σκύλο-αντιεξουσιαστή που δεν δάγκωνε αλλά γάβγιζε για δικαιοσύνη

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ακόμα μία πολιτική κρίση στη Γαλλία – Τριγμοί και ανησυχία μετά την απόφαση Μπαϊρού για ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης
Κόσμος 26.08.25

Ακόμα μία πολιτική κρίση στη Γαλλία – Τριγμοί και ανησυχία μετά την απόφαση Μπαϊρού για ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης

Ψήφο εμπιστοσύνης ζήτησε ο πρωθυπουργός στη Γαλλία, Φρανσουά Μπαϊρού, πυροδοτώντας εκ νέου την πολιτική κρίση, με το μέλλον για την κυβέρνηση να είναι πιο αβέβαιο από ποτέ

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Έγκλημα στη Σκύδρα: Για ανθρωποκτονία με δόλο κατηγορείται ο 76χρονος που δολοφόνησε τον συγχωριανό του
Πέλλα 26.08.25

Έγκλημα στη Σκύδρα: Για ανθρωποκτονία με δόλο κατηγορείται ο 76χρονος που δολοφόνησε τον συγχωριανό του

Ο 76χρονος οδηγήθηκε στον Εισαγγελέα από αστυνομικούς του τμήματος Δίωξης και Εξιχνίασης Εγκλημάτων Έδεσσας, φορώντας αλεξίσφαιρο γιλέκο και έχοντας κάτι στο πρόσωπό του για να το καλύπτει

Σύνταξη
Ταλαιπωρία για εκατοντάδες ταξιδιώτες στην Αλόννησο – Μηχανική βλάβη στο Superstar της SeaJets
Σποράδες 26.08.25

Εκατοντάδες επιβάτες εγκλωβίστηκαν στην Αλόννησο λόγω βλάβης στο Superstar της SeaJets

Οι επιβάτες που είδαν για μία ακόμα φορά πλοίο της SeaJets να μην πραγματοποιεί το προγραμματισμένο του δρομολόγιο, διαμαρτύρονται για την παντελή έλλειψη ενημέρωσης και οργάνωσης.

Σύνταξη
Από τη λιμοκτονία στους ακρωτηριασμούς – Πολιτικές που παράγουν ΑμεΑ καταγγέλλονται στη Γάζα
«Αναπηριοποίηση» 26.08.25

Από τη λιμοκτονία στους ακρωτηριασμούς – Πολιτικές που παράγουν ΑμεΑ καταγγέλλονται στη Γάζα

Η UNICEF καταγράφει ότι πάνω από 10 παιδιά κάθε μέρα χάνουν ένα ή και τα δύο πόδια τους στο πλαίσιο σκόπιμης δημιουργίας ΑμεΑ στην Γάζα από τον Ισραηλινό Στρατό.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
BBC: Θύμα σεξουαλικής κακοποίησης παιδιών παρακαλεί τον Έλον Μασκ να αφαιρέσει συνδέσμους προς τις εικόνες της
Μία μεγάλη έρευνα 26.08.25

Μία γυναίκα που είχε κακοποιηθεί σεξουαλικά ως παιδί, ο Έλον Μασκ και το «σκοτεινό διαδίκτυο» των παιδεραστών

Πώς οι παιδεραστές και οι έμποροι εικόνων και βίντεο με σεξουαλική κακοποίηση ανηλίκων χρησιμοποιούν το «Χ» του Έλον Μασκ

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Bugonia: Η καθηλωτική αφίσα της νέας ταινίας του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου με πρωταγωνίστρια την Εμα Στόουν
Sci-fi αισθητική 26.08.25

Bugonia: Η καθηλωτική αφίσα της νέας ταινίας του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου με πρωταγωνίστρια την Εμα Στόουν

Η πρώτη αφίσα της πολυαναμενόμενης ταινίας «Bugonia» σε σκηνοθεσία Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, εθεάθη κοντά στα γραφεία του Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας.

Σύνταξη
ΓΣΕΕ: Το σ/ν καθιστά αφόρητες τις συνθήκες εργασίας και αποδυναμώνει εσκεμμένα τις συλλογικές συμβάσεις
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 26.08.25

ΓΣΕΕ: Το σ/ν καθιστά αφόρητες τις συνθήκες εργασίας και αποδυναμώνει εσκεμμένα τις συλλογικές συμβάσεις

«Το υπουργείο Εργασίας επέλεξε να παρουσιάσει μια απαράδεκτη δέσμη μέτρων για τη διευθέτηση του χρόνου εργασίας, ικανοποιώντας πολύ συγκεκριμένα εργοδοτικά συμφέροντα», τονίζει η ΓΣΕΕ

Σύνταξη
Χαρίτσης: Το καθεστώς Μητσοτάκη είναι τοξικό και ταξικό – Πρέπει να φύγει
Βουλή 26.08.25

Χαρίτσης: Το καθεστώς Μητσοτάκη είναι τοξικό και ταξικό – Πρέπει να φύγει

«Το μόνο δίκιο που την ενδιαφέρει είναι το δίκιο των εργοδοτών», ανέφερε για την κυβέρνηση ο πρόεδρος της Νέας Αριστεράς Αλέξης Χαρίτσης, σχολιάζοντας το νέο εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο

Σύνταξη
Ιόνια νησιά: Προώθηση και υποστήριξη παιδιών για την ένταξή τους στην προσχολική εκπαίδευση
Δημιουργική απασχόληση 26.08.25

Ιόνια νησιά: Προώθηση και υποστήριξη παιδιών για την ένταξή τους στην προσχολική εκπαίδευση

Η πράξη προϋπολογισμού 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ αναμένεται να στηρίξει 2.639 δικαιούχους μέσω voucher καλύπτοντας 3.146 παιδιά σε όλα τα Ιόνια νησιά για την ένταξή τους στην προσχολική εκπαίδευση.

Σύνταξη
