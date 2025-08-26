Claudia Schiffer Calls Greece ‘Simply Beautiful’ on Summer Getaway
The 90s supermodel spent her vacation in the Argolida region, sharing sun-soaked snapshots, shopping locally, and relaxing at a world-renowned spa while also promoting her latest fashion collaboration
Claudia Schiffer, one of the most iconic supermodels of the 1990s, is once again spending her summer in Greece. The 55-year-old German star returned to the country she often chooses for her holidays, sharing the love with her millions of Instagram followers in a post captioned: “Greece is simply beautiful.”
This year, Schiffer stayed in the Argolida region of the Peloponnese, hosted in a luxurious villa at the exclusive Amanzoe resort near Kranidi. During her visit, she explored nearby Porto Heli and Ermioni, where she was spotted shopping at local boutiques, showing support for the small community’s market.
Her itinerary also included a stop at the world-famous Amanzoe spa, a retreat that has hosted celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk, and David and Victoria Beckham.
A Sun-Soaked Escape
On Friday, August 22, Schiffer shared her first post from Greece, posing in a long knitted dress accessorized with a striking necklace. In later images, she appeared enjoying the sunset and dancing in front of grand architecture, dressed in a flowing lime-green gown. The snapshots captured a carefree spirit and a deep sense of relaxation inspired by the Greek summer atmosphere.
Beyond vacation updates, the supermodel also used the moment to spotlight her latest collaboration with the French fashion house Chloé. Schiffer is the face of the Chloé à la Plage collection, and her posts seamlessly tied the campaign to the backdrop of Greece’s coastlines.
A Returning Guest
Schiffer has become a regular visitor to Greece, often spending summers in the country over the past several years. Each time, she shares glimpses of her experiences, presenting Greece not only as a glamorous travel destination but also as a personal retreat for rest and inspiration.
Even decades after dominating the catwalks, Claudia Schiffer remains a global style icon—and her declaration this summer was simple yet powerful: “Greece is simply beautiful.”
Source: tovima.com
