Δευτέρα 25 Αυγούστου 2025
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25 Αυγούστου 2025 | 15:15

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Spotlight

Tourism in Greece permeates nearly every aspect of the economy — from transport and hospitality to culture and local production. According to the OECD’s latest study, the sector’s impact isn’t just measured by arrivals, but by how those visits drive broader economic activity.

The OECD highlights the Tourism Satellite Account, which links tourism data to national accounts and shows the sector’s impact on growth. Bank of Greece figures back this up: in the first half of 2025, the travel balance showed a 6 billion euros surplus, with revenues up 11% year-on-year. The rise comes less from more visitors than from higher spending per trip — underscoring that value matters as much as volume.

The Role of Quality

The OECD study underlines the complexity of Greece’s tourism profile: dozens of islands, diverse types of destinations, and a wide range of experiences, from cruises to agritourism. This means policies cannot be one-size-fits-all. A small island reliant on ferry connections faces challenges vastly different from those of a major city hosting conferences and international exhibitions.

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus. This shift reflects an upgrade in the overall offering — better accommodation, refreshed restaurants, and higher-quality experiences.

The OECD stresses that such improvements are no accident. They require:

• Strategic promotion highlighting thematic routes, from history and culture to gastronomy.

• Public investment in infrastructure such as cruise ports, airports, and archaeological sites.

• Systematic data collection from hotels, short-term rentals, and agencies to ensure policies are based on accurate measurements.

The Social Dimension

Equally important is the social aspect. Tourism is a lifeline for jobs in island and rural areas, but seasonality remains a challenge. Summer brings thousands of posts that vanish in winter, raising the question of how to extend the season and secure year-round income through alternative forms of tourism.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
