Σάββατο 14 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.06.2025 | 12:31
Οδηγός ΙΧ παρέσυρε δύο πεζούς στο κέντρο της Αθήνας
# ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΠΡΟΣ ΓΑΖΑ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
The (Greek) Transfer of the Century: For 40 million euros, Kostoulas to Brighton (vid+pics)
English edition 13 Ιουνίου 2025 | 23:55

The (Greek) Transfer of the Century: For 40 million euros, Kostoulas to Brighton (vid+pics)

Olympiacos gave the green light, and Babis Kostoulas entered the top 5 of the most expensive 18-year-olds in the history of football.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Διατροφή 3 σε 1: Το συστατικό που μας προστατεύει από τρεις ασθένειες

Διατροφή 3 σε 1: Το συστατικό που μας προστατεύει από τρεις ασθένειες

Spotlight

Two Fridays ago, exactly on May 30th, he opened the door to adulthood: “Babis Kostoulas, aged 18,” we said about the wonderkid of Greek football who, before even gaining the right to apply for a driver’s license, became a European champion (Youth League) and double winner of Greece with Olympiacos — in a perfect football journey, the kind you’d think someone dreamed up with their eyes wide open.

And today, Friday the 13th of June? The son of Thanasis — who also wrote his own story against a Red-and-White backdrop — now stands atop the highest… mountain ever climbed by a Greek footballer. Holder of a series of records and a trailblazer for the next in his generation. The wonderkid for whom Brighton laid a forty-million-euro (and counting) carpet at his feet.

As if to say: The second most expensive transfer of an 18-year-old in Premier League history. The fifth most expensive transfer of an 18-year-old in the history of European football. The second most expensive transfer in Brighton’s history.

The most expensive for a Greek footballer

The most expensive (Greek and foreign) in the Greek Super League

Naturally, the most expensive one for Olympiacos as well, who once again showed and proved that the way they think about and implement football is a case study. Seven years ago, the Piraeus club changed the landscape for Greek footballers and the value of the development process in our country, launching — their now captain — Panagiotis Retsos into the stratosphere of the Bundesliga for €17.5 million (to Bayer Leverkusen):

An amount that seemed beyond reason. Four years later, Kostas Tsimikas left the football factory of Rentis directly for Liverpool in a move that didn’t surpass Retsos financially (€13 million), but which “strategically” opened the door to football’s elite.

There were higher offers on the table. However, Evangelos Marinakis wanted not only to reward Tsimikas himself but also to unlock yet another level for Greek football. A homegrown Olympiacos academy player joining — what many consider — the most important club in English football.

And since last night? The next representative of Olympiacos’ development pipeline in the Premier League has already set the Island abuzz. The Greek teenager for whom €40 million was spent! The 5th most expensive transfer of an 18-year-old in football history — in case that wasn’t clear enough.

The tough negotiations lasted an entire month — aiming to secure the best possible terms for Babis Kostoulas, as well as to reflect the true magnitude of a deal like this. Just a year ago, Kostoulas, leading Olympiacos’ incredible youth team, strung together victories over elite sides like Inter, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan, guiding the Reds to their Youth League triumph.

And later, when he was promoted to the senior squad under José Luis Mendilibar? His data kept lighting up dashboards and building legions of admirers. After Lamine Yamal (0.67 per match), Argentina’s “new Messi” Franco Mastantuono (0.6), reportedly close to signing with Real Madrid from River Plate, and Andrija Maksimović (0.6) of Red Star Belgrade — tracked by Paris Saint-Germain — Kostoulas ranked as the 4th most efficient U-18 (winger and forward) in goal + assist creation (xG + xA) per 90 minutes in the 2024/25 season.

All of the above talents were born in the blessed year of 2007!

This footballer was brought to Renti at the age of 12 by the top Greek club, together with his brother Konstantinos, who also lifted the Youth League and for the past year has been at Rio Ave playing in the Portuguese championship. This footballer is being sent at 18 to the planet of the Premier League. Olympiacos, which meanwhile won the double this year, having directly from its ranks, apart from Kostoulas and Retsos, the amazing Konstantis Tzolakis and Christos Mouzakitis in its starting 11.

Who lifted the Conference League a year ago with its then captain, also from the Academy, Kostas Fortounis. And which, already opening the door to Babis Kostoulas, has taken care of the next one: His ‘buddy’ Antonis Papakanellos. Because of Babis, he played little in the 2024/25 season (5 appearances). Since March, however, he was rewarded with a big contract. And in a month from now, at the start of the preparation, the expectations from him are changing.

Shall we also leave here the names of Fanis Bakoulas, Stavros Pnevmonidis, and Argyris Liatsikouras, all European champions (Youth League 2024), who in turn are preparing to introduce themselves to the wider public? All of them children of the football reservoir of Renti. Of Olympiacos, which amidst all its small and great achievements, managed to create in its colors a top football academy as well. As Vangelis Marinakis was saying 15 years ago. Back then, when such days everything was starting…

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Αγορές: Σε ελεγχόμενη δοκιμασία λόγω της ανάφλεξης στη Μέση Ανατολή

Αγορές: Σε ελεγχόμενη δοκιμασία λόγω της ανάφλεξης στη Μέση Ανατολή

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Διατροφή 3 σε 1: Το συστατικό που μας προστατεύει από τρεις ασθένειες

Διατροφή 3 σε 1: Το συστατικό που μας προστατεύει από τρεις ασθένειες

Πολιτική
Κικίλιας: Tο χειρότερο δυνατό σενάριο να κλείσουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Κικίλιας: Tο χειρότερο δυνατό σενάριο να κλείσουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Μέση Ανατολή: Η στιγμή που ιρανικοί πύραυλοι διασχίζουν τον ουρανό της Ιορδανίας – Ορατοί και από την Κύπρο
Στόχος το Ισραήλ 14.06.25

Η στιγμή που ιρανικοί πύραυλοι διασχίζουν τον ουρανό της Ιορδανίας - Ορατοί και από την Κύπρο

Πολλοί πολίτες σε Αμμάν και Λεμεσό παρακολούθησαν σε πραγματικό χρόνο τόσο την τροχιά των ιρανικών πυραύλων όσο και τη δράση των ισραηλινών συστημάτων αεράμυνας

Σύνταξη
Κως: Καταγγελία – σοκ για νάρκωση και βιασμό δύο γυναικών από την Ολλανδία
Δύο συλλήψεις 14.06.25

Καταγγελία - σοκ στην Κω για νάρκωση και βιασμό δύο γυναικών από την Ολλανδία

Δύο άνδρες με καταγωγή από την Αλβανία κατηγορούνται ότι εκμεταλλεύτηκαν την ευάλωτη κατάσταση δύο γυναικών από την Ολλανδία, τις οποίες φέρεται να νάρκωσαν και να κακοποίησαν σεξουαλικά

Σύνταξη
Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
Υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς σε τρεις περιφέρειες την Κυριακή – Οι συστάσεις της Πολιτικής Προστασίας
Καμπανάκι 14.06.25

Υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς σε τρεις περιφέρειες την Κυριακή – Οι συστάσεις της Πολιτικής Προστασίας

Τίθεται σε εφαρμογή το 2ο στάδιο επιχειρησιακής ετοιμότητας του πυροσβεστικού σώματος - Οι περιοχές που θα βρεθούν αύριο Κυριακή 15 Ιουνίου στην κατηγορία κινδύνου 4

Σύνταξη
Χρηστίδης: Οι βουλευτές της ΝΔ που χειροκροτούσαν όρθιοι τον Καραμανλή, τώρα τον παραπέμπουν
Προανακριτική 14.06.25

Χρηστίδης: Οι βουλευτές της ΝΔ που χειροκροτούσαν όρθιοι τον Καραμανλή, τώρα τον παραπέμπουν

«Αυτό είναι κάτι που συνιστά μεταμόρφωση της ΝΔ, για να μην πω κωλοτούμπα. Και πρέπει κάποιος από τη ΝΔ να μας πει τι είναι αυτό το οποίο άλλαξε», τόνισε ο βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Παύλος Χρηστίδης

Σύνταξη
«Υπερκανονικοποίηση»: Η ψευδαίσθηση της κανονικότητας σε έναν κόσμο που καταρρέει
Δυστοπία 14.06.25

«Υπερκανονικοποίηση»: Η ψευδαίσθηση της κανονικότητας σε έναν κόσμο που καταρρέει

Αν όλα φαίνονται κατεστραμμένα αλλά παράξενα φυσιολογικά, η έννοια της υπερκανονικοποίησης από την εποχή της Σοβιετικής Ένωσης μπορεί να βοηθήσει

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ζέτεμπεργκ: «Φανταστικός σύλλογος ο Ολυμπιακός – Αξέχαστο το γκολ με τη Λεβερκούζεν»
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.06.25

Ζέτεμπεργκ: «Φανταστικός σύλλογος ο Ολυμπιακός – Αξέχαστο το γκολ με τη Λεβερκούζεν»

Ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού, Παρ Ζέτερμπεργκ, μίλησε για την τριετία (2000-2003) του στους «ερυθρόλευκους», το αξέχαστο γκολ στη Ριζούπολη με τη Λεβερκούζεν και τα ντέρμπι εκείνης της εποχής.

Σύνταξη
Σέρρες: Έγκλημα δείχνουν τα ευρήματα της Αστυνομίας για τον 64χρονο Βούλγαρο που βρέθηκε νεκρός
Νέα στοιχεία 14.06.25

Έγκλημα δείχνουν τα ευρήματα της Αστυνομίας για τον 64χρονο που βρέθηκε νεκρός στις Σέρρες

Ο άνδρας φέρει τραύμα από όπλο - Τη σορό του 64χρονου εντόπισε πρόσωπο που είχε στείλει η κόρη του θύματος στο τροχόσπιτο όπου διέμενε γιατί δεν μπορούσε να τον βρει στο τηλέφωνο

Σύνταξη
Εργαζόμενοι σε «Κόκκινο» και «Αυγή» στο συνέδριο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Να βγει ψήφισμα υπέρ της καταβολής των δεδουλευμένων
Ζητούν στήριξη 14.06.25

Εργαζόμενοι σε «Κόκκινο» και «Αυγή» στο συνέδριο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Να βγει ψήφισμα υπέρ της καταβολής των δεδουλευμένων

Ψήφισμα για την καταβολή των δεδουλευμένων τους ζητούν από το συνέδριο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία οι εργαζόμενοι σε «Κόκκινο» και «Αυγή»

Σύνταξη
Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων: Γιατί η εμβόλιμη μεταγραφική περίοδος υπήρξε αλλαγή «κλειδί» για την διοργάνωση
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.06.25

Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων: Γιατί η εμβόλιμη μεταγραφική περίοδος υπήρξε αλλαγή «κλειδί» για την διοργάνωση

Το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων είναι προ των πυλών (15/6). Πρόκειται για μια διοργάνωση στην οποία η FIFA πρόσθεσε πολλές αλλαγές, μεταξύ αυτών και την εμβόλιμη μεταγραφική περίοδο.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Επέκταση του επιδόματος επικίνδυνης και ανθυγιεινής εργασίας στο σύνολο του πυροσβεστικού σώματος
Περιοδεία στην Τρίπολη 14.06.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Επέκταση του επιδόματος επικίνδυνης και ανθυγιεινής εργασίας στο σύνολο του πυροσβεστικού σώματος

«Τα ακραία φαινόμενα αυξάνονται, αλλά δεν μπορεί κάθε χρόνο η κλιματική κρίση, που είναι μια πραγματικότητα, να είναι και άλλοθι», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
Θάτσερ, χάος, δυσπιστία και σεξουαλικά σκάνδαλα – Πώς η Βρετανία έφτασε στα πρόθυρα του εμφυλίου πολέμου
Oλίσθηση 14.06.25

Θάτσερ, χάος, δυσπιστία και σεξουαλικά σκάνδαλα - Πώς η Βρετανία έφτασε στα πρόθυρα του εμφυλίου πολέμου

Η πενταμερής σειρά, Shifty, του διάσημου ντοκιμαντερίστα, Άνταμ Κέρτις, καταγράφει την παρακμή της βρετανικής δημοκρατίας με μια πνευματώδη, καλειδοσκοπική επιλογή αρχειακού υλικού. Ξεκινά, φυσικά, με τη Μάργκαρετ Θάτσερ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Βουλή: Κατατέθηκε το νομοσχέδιο για την «ενίσχυση της Πολιτικής Προστασίας» – Οι διατάξεις που περιλαμβάνει
Βουλή 14.06.25

Κατατέθηκε το νομοσχέδιο για την «ενίσχυση της Πολιτικής Προστασίας» - Οι διατάξεις που περιλαμβάνει

Με εννέα αντικείμενα ξεκινά η επεξεργασία του νομοσχεδίου με τίτλο «Πλαίσιο για την ενίσχυση της ανθεκτικότητας: Διατάξεις για την πολιτική προστασία και το Πυροσβεστικό Σώμα»

Σύνταξη
Το «rebuilding» της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι: Τα 375.000.000 για μεταγραφές και οι επόμενες κινήσεις του Πεπ Γκουαρντιόλα (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.06.25

Το «rebuilding» της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι: Τα 375.000.000 για μεταγραφές και οι επόμενες κινήσεις του Πεπ Γκουαρντιόλα (pics)

Η Μάντσεστερ Σίτι μέσα σε έξι μήνες αλλάζει όλο το ρόστερ της, με σκοπό να επιστρέψει στην κορυφή – Τα 375.000.000 για μεταγραφές σε έξι μήνες, οι επόμενες κινήσεις και ο «μετρ» Πεπ Γκουαρντιόλα.

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 14 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο