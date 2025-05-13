Τρίτη 13 Μαϊου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.05.2025 | 14:32
Συναγερμός για βόμβα στο αεροδρόμιο των Βρυξελλών – Αναστολή όλων των πτήσεων
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.05.2025 | 12:38
Μανωλάδα: Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε καταυλισμό εργατών γης
Sharp Increases in Ferry Ticket Prices in Greece Over Six Years
English edition 13 Μαΐου 2025 | 10:53

Sharp Increases in Ferry Ticket Prices in Greece Over Six Years

For the Piraeus–Mykonos–Piraeus route, the fare climbed from 72 euros in 2019 to 104 euros in 2025, marking an increase of 44.44%.

Ferry ticket prices in Greece have seen significant hikes over the past six years, with the cost of a simple ticket without a vehicle surging dramatically. Available data indicate that the price of an economy-class ticket on a conventional ferry has risen sharply across popular routes.

For the Piraeus–Mykonos–Piraeus route, the fare climbed from 72 euros in 2019 to 104 euros in 2025, marking an increase of 44.44%. Similarly, the Piraeus–Paros–Piraeus journey saw its ticket price rise from 78 euros to 108 euros, a jump of 38.46%.

Routes to Heraklion, Milos, and Rhodes also followed this upward trend, with the Piraeus–Rhodes–Piraeus line experiencing a 40.42% increase, reaching 132 euros in 2025 from 94 euros in 2019.

According to a tourism agent these price hikes were mostly concentrated in the three-year period between 2020 and 2022, heavily influenced by the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising fuel costs. “During this six-year period, port fees as a percentage of ticket prices also increased, contributing to the overall rise,” the agent noted.

Competition Watchdog’s Findings

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Competition Commission’s investigation has uncovered oligopolistic characteristics within the ferry industry. The market is largely dominated by two major groups, leading to limited competition and significant control over routes. The commission also highlighted a surge in public service contracts, which grew from 10 million euros in 2001 to 152 million euros in 2024—a staggering 1,420% increase.

Furthermore, the commission is probing cases of unfair competition, specifically targeting practices by a major ferry operator against smaller companies. “In Greece, there are essentially three major companies now, controlling 90% of the ferry traffic,” the tourism agent added, underlining the sector’s heavy concentration.

Τράπεζες
ΕΚΤ: Αντέχουν οι ευρωπαϊκές τράπεζες – Προκλήσεις και ευκαιρίες

ΕΚΤ: Αντέχουν οι ευρωπαϊκές τράπεζες – Προκλήσεις και ευκαιρίες

Economy
Γραφείο Προϋπολογισμού: Το κατά κεφαλήν ΑΕΠ της Ελλάδας θα επιστρέψει στα επίπεδα του 2007 το…2033 [γραφήματα]

Γραφείο Προϋπολογισμού: Το κατά κεφαλήν ΑΕΠ της Ελλάδας θα επιστρέψει στα επίπεδα του 2007 το…2033 [γραφήματα]

Φεστιβάλ στη Σκιά των Βράχων: Τέσσερις μήνες με παραστάσεις και συναυλίες
inTickets 13.05.25

Φεστιβάλ στη Σκιά των Βράχων: Τέσσερις μήνες με παραστάσεις και συναυλίες

Το Φεστιβάλ στη Σκιά των Βράχων επιστρέφει. Η πολυποίκιλη διοργάνωση των Δήμων Βύρωνα και Δάφνης-Υμηττού, σημείο αναφοράς για καλλιτέχνες και κοινό, περιλαμβάνει και φέτος ένα πλήθος εκδηλώσεων.

RELIC: Η παράσταση με την οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Ευριπίδης Λασκαρίδης πριν δέκα χρόνια «ξαναζωντανεύει» στο Πτι Παλαί
inTickets 13.05.25

RELIC: Η παράσταση με την οποία μας συστήθηκε ο Ευριπίδης Λασκαρίδης πριν δέκα χρόνια «ξαναζωντανεύει» στο Πτι Παλαί

Μετά από 19 χώρες, 38 πόλεις και 10 χρόνια ζωής, η παράσταση «RELIC» του Ευριπίδη Λασκαρίδη επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα. Από τις 24 Σεπτεμβρίου στο Πτι Παλαί.

Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!
English edition 12.05.25

Predrag Djordjevic – Profession: Champion!

The legendary 'Djole' won 12 championships in 13 years playing for Olympiacos. The football ‘thoroughbred’ from Serbia who became a Piraeus man that marked an entire era for Olympiacos with his world class play

Erdogan Offers to Host Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul
English edition 11.05.25

Erdogan Offers to Host Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul

Following a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Erdogan welcomed Vladimir Putin’s proposal for negotiations, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that Kyiv remains open to talks, provided Moscow agrees to a ceasefire

O Mπασκιά και το μενταγιόν της πριγκίπισσας Νταϊάνα: Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν έχει ανοιχτούς λογαριασμούς με την τέχνη
Fizz 13.05.25

O Mπασκιά και το μενταγιόν της πριγκίπισσας Νταϊάνα: Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν έχει ανοιχτούς λογαριασμούς με την τέχνη

Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν έχει χρησιμοποιήσει τον τεράστιο πλούτο της -που υπολογίζεται σε 1,7 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια από το Forbes- για να αποκτήσει περιζήτητα έργα τέχνης σε δημοπρασίες. Ποια είναι όμως αυτά;

Αμερικανική έκθεση για παράνοια ισραηλινών υπηρεσιών – Ζητούσαν συλλήψεις ακόμα και νεκρών που θεωρούσαν τρομοκράτες
«Περιστρεφόμενη πόρτα» 13.05.25

Αμερικανική έκθεση για παράνοια ισραηλινών υπηρεσιών – Ζητούσαν συλλήψεις ακόμα και νεκρών που θεωρούσαν τρομοκράτες

Ακόμα και οι αμερικανικές υπηρεσίες αντιμετωπίζουν πολύ επιφυλακτικά τις κατηγορίες των Ισραηλινών. Τι καταγράφει έκθεση του Στειτ Ντιπάρτμεντ που δημοσιεύεται για πρώτη φορά.

Η Ημέρα της Μητέρας με μια άλλη ματιά
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 13.05.25

Η Ημέρα της Μητέρας με μια άλλη ματιά

Director of Remote Support & Food Deliveries, Chief Supporter of Future Rock Stars & Astronauts, Manager of school related panic, Head of Long Distance Worrying και πολλοί άλλοι τρόποι για να πεις ότι είσαι ‘μαμά’!

Ο κιθαρίστας των King Crimson, Ρόμπερτ Φριπ, έπαθε καρδιακή προσβολή κι ανέβαλε όλα τα μουσικά του σχέδια
Περαστικά! 13.05.25

Ο κιθαρίστας των King Crimson, Ρόμπερτ Φριπ, έπαθε καρδιακή προσβολή κι ανέβαλε όλα τα μουσικά του σχέδια

Ο Ρόμπερτ Φριπ εξήγησε ότι άρχισε να υποφέρει από πόνους στο στήθος που πίστευε ότι ήταν γαστροοισοφαγική παλινδρόμηση πριν πετάξει στο Μπέργκαμο της Ιταλίας για την εκδήλωση Orchestra Of Crafty Guitarists στο Castione della Presolana τον περασμένο μήνα.

Παγκόσμιο Συλλόγων: Η Αργεντινή έδωσε στις ΗΠΑ μαύρη λίστα με 15.000 χούλιγκανς
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.05.25

Παγκόσμιο Συλλόγων: Η Αργεντινή έδωσε στις ΗΠΑ μαύρη λίστα με 15.000 χούλιγκανς

Το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων θα διεξαχθεί στις ΗΠΑ το καλοκαίρι και η κυβέρνηση της Αργεντινής παρέδωσε στις αμερικανικές αρχές λίστα με 15.000 χούλιγκανς προκειμένου να τους απαγορευτεί η είσοδος στα γήπεδα.

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Εργαλειοποίηση του πορίσματος Καρώνη από την κυβέρνηση – Καταδικασμένη η ΝΔ για τα Τέμπη
«Τι ισχύει πραγματικά» 13.05.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Εργαλειοποίηση του πορίσματος Καρώνη από την κυβέρνηση – Καταδικασμένη η ΝΔ για τα Τέμπη

«Κάνοντας αποσπασματική χρήση η ΝΔ, πανηγυρίζει προσβάλλοντας την ελληνική κοινωνία», υπογραμμίζει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ για το πόρισμα του καθηγητή του ΕΜΠ Δημήτρη Καρώνη

Τρίτη 13 Μαϊου 2025
