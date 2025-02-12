Πέμπτη 13 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Olympiacos’ K19 Team Downs Girona to Advance to Youth League Round of 16
English edition 12 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 23:34

Olympiacos' K19 Team Downs Girona to Advance to Youth League Round of 16

Olympiacos, last year's UEFA Youth League K19 Champion, overcame Girona 1-0 with a header by Pnevmonidis in the 70th minute; Round of 16 draw on Friday

Olympiacos’ journey towards a second consecutive K19 Youth League championship continued its unstoppable course on Wednesday, as Stavros Pnevmonidis’ goal in the 70th minute was enough to outlast a tough Girona side at the Rentis Stadium – thus sending the Reds to the round of “16” of UEFA’s top K19 competition.

The Piraeus side was better throughout most of the game and had chances to post an even bigger score.

Another standout, besides the goal scorer, was goalkeeper Georgios Kouraklis, who entered as a substitute in the 40th minute, replacing an injured Iason Georgakopoulos, to make several crucial saves in the second half.

The next step in the Youth League is for coach Romain Pitau and his young players is to learn their opponent upcoming round of 16 draw, as well as the path towards the Final Four, which will again take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Swiss city has forever been etched in Olympiacos’ history, as it’s the site where the K19 club won the Youth League championship last season, one of the highlights in an otherwise stellar year for the popular Greek football organization.

The K19 knockout draw (round of 16 onwards) will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 in Nyon, with the games to be held on March 4 and 5.

Wednesday’s victors, besides holders Olympiacos, include past champions Real Madrid, Barcelona and Salzburg. According to UEFA, the latter pair went through on penalties, as did Manchester City and Sturm Graz, in its first appearance in the K19 tournament. Other teams qualifying for the round of “16” were Aston Villa, Sporting CP Trabzonspor, which became the first Turkish side to reach the last 16.

AZ Alkmaar was among Tuesday’s winners, as they eliminated past champions Benfica on penalties, similar to Atalanta’s win over debutants Stuttgart. Inter Milan, who topped the league phase with six wins in six games, advanced, as did two German sides, Bayern München and Hoffenheim.

The only remaining game in the round of “32” pits Atletico Madrid against SK Rapid Wien.

Second Half Header Decides Game

The play that decided the game came in the 70th minute, when midfielder Paraskevas Pleionis’ cross from the right side of Girona’s box that was headed into keeper Jordi Danso’s net by forward Stavros Pnevmonidis.

The game-winner was Pnevmonidis’ fifth in this year’s Youth League competition and marks the fourth consecutive game that he’s scored.

The line-ups:

OLYMPIACOS: Georgakopoulos (40′ Kouraklis), Karkatsalis,

Prekates, Panagakos, Dama, Liatsikouras, Plish (63′ Pleionis), Alafakis, Pnevmonidis (84′ Yusuf), Sillah, Papakanellos  (84′ Toufakis).

GIRONA: Danso, Cortes (76′ Touray), Anzar, Aguilera, Bandia, Jordana, Silvero, Vazquez, Guillen (73′ Plaza), Kim, Arango (76′ Reverte).

MVP Pnevmonidis and his consecutive goal-scoring string

Stavros Pnevmonidis played a crucial party in Olympiacos’ victory over Girona, as the 18-year-old midfielder scored the only goal of the match and continued his impressive streak in the Youth League. The young forward has been scoring relentlessly in Europe, notching five goals in five games so far. His streak began in second round against Tallinn in Estonia, where he scored the first goal in Olympiacos’ 2-1 win.

After Wednesday’s game, the Olympiacos stars K19 striker spoke about the Piraeus team’s advance into the round of 16 and also referred to Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis, two outstanding former K19 teammates of his who have been promoted to the pro team and are having a stellar season for Olympiacos FC. As he said, the two players are an inspiration.

English edition
Wonderkids…
English edition 08.02.2025

Wonderkids…

Babis Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis remind us that in football, we dream with our eyes wide open. As they take Olympiacos on an incredible journey, could there be a more perfect gift for their Club's centenary?

Σύνταξη
Αυστρία: Προς νέες εκλογές μετά τις αποτυχημένες συνομιλίες της ακροδεξιάς για σχηματισμό κυβέρνησης
Κόσμος 13.02.2025

Προς νέες εκλογές βαδίζει η Αυστρία μετά τις αποτυχημένες συνομιλίες της ακροδεξιάς για σχηματισμό κυβέρνησης

Άμεσα νέες εκλογές ζήτησε ο αρχηγός του Κόμματος της Ελευθερίας (FPÖ) Χέρμπερτ Κικλ, μετά την αποτυχία των διαπραγματεύσεων με το Λαϊκό Κόμμα (ÖVP) για τον σχηματισμό κυβερνητικού συνασπισμού στην Αυστρία.

Σύνταξη
Φέγενορντ – Μίλαν 1-0: Έκπληξη στην Ολλανδία, με την πλάτη στον τοίχο οι Ροσονέρι (vid)
Champions League 13.02.2025

Φέγενορντ – Μίλαν 1-0: Έκπληξη στην Ολλανδία, με την πλάτη στον τοίχο οι Ροσονέρι (vid)

Η Φέγενορντ επιβλήθηκε με 1-0 της Μίλαν στο Ρότερνταμ και πήρε προβάδισμα πρόκρισης για τη φάση των «16» του Champions League. Το μοναδικό γκολ πέτυχε ο Παϊσάο στο 3ο λεπτό, σε φάση που μεγάλη ευθύνη φέρει ο Μενιάν

Σύνταξη
