Κυριακή 24 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.11.2024 | 11:37
Σεισμός ανοιχτά της Λίνδου
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.11.2024 | 11:12
Τσουχτερό κρύο, θυελλώδεις άνεμοι και παγετός στα βόρεια την Κυριακή
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΑΜΠΕΛΟΚΗΠΟΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Greek Government Targets Record Investment Program and Tax Relief for Middle Class
English edition 24 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 11:13

Greek Government Targets Record Investment Program and Tax Relief for Middle Class

The digitalization of transactions and measures introduced by the Ministry of Finance, such as the imputed taxation of professionals, generated an additional 1.8 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

Ακίνητα: Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές το 2025 – Πού υπάρχουν ευκαιρίες

Ακίνητα: Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές το 2025 – Πού υπάρχουν ευκαιρίες

Spotlight

The Greek government’s economic team is focused on a three-year roadmap leading to record-breaking investment levels in the Greek economy and further tax relief primarily for the middle class.

The particularly favorable circumstances for Greece, driven by a massive investment program funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the EU’s Structural Funds, combined with significant revenue increases due to measures against tax evasion, are ideal for closing the country’s investment gap at a faster pace and reducing the tax burden on citizens, according to government officials.

Public Investments

The Public Investment Program that Greece is set to implement over the next three years is the largest in the country’s history, presenting a major challenge. For 2024, it is budgeted at 13.15 billion euros, rising to 14.1 billion euros in 2025 and an estimated 15 billion euros in 2026.

This amounts to a colossal public investment program exceeding 42 billion euros by the end of 2026. It includes funding from the RRF and EU structural funds, supplemented by domestic state financing.

These funds are allocated for projects across all sectors of the economy, including construction, infrastructure, energy, health, education, and digital development in key areas.

Tackling Tax Evasion

In the fight against tax evasion, the digitalization of transactions and measures introduced by the Ministry of Finance, such as the imputed taxation of professionals, generated an additional 1.8 billion euros in revenue for 2024.

The ministry expects this increase to continue in the coming years due to the effectiveness of current measures and the introduction of new interventions, particularly in digital transactions and the technological upgrade of tax audits.

The ministry’s target is to generate an additional 2.5 billion euros annually by 2027 through policies aimed at curbing untaxed revenue, which will pave the way for further tax cuts focused on relieving the middle class.

The government’s determination was recently resonated in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’, speech at an event of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), during which plans to reduce tax rates for middle-income wage earners and to lower living cost imputation thresholds to address existing injustices and inefficiencies were announced.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Must in
«Ένα Νέο Παραγωγικό Πρότυπο – “Ελλάδα 2030”» – Το 4ο OT FORUM έρχεται…
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις

«Ένα Νέο Παραγωγικό Πρότυπο – “Ελλάδα 2030”» – Το 4ο OT FORUM έρχεται…

Στις 2 και 3 Δεκεμβρίου στο Μικρό Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών, ο Οικονομικός Ταχυδρόμος διοργανώνει το OT FORUM «Ένα Νέο Παραγωγικό Πρότυπο – “Ελλάδα 2030”»

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία
Ακίνητα: Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές το 2025 – Πού υπάρχουν ευκαιρίες
Ακίνητα: Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές το 2025 – Πού υπάρχουν ευκαιρίες
Πολιτική
Μητσοτάκης: Ισοσκελίζουμε τον προϋπολογισμό – Έρχονται νέα φορολογικά εργαλεία

Μητσοτάκης: Ισοσκελίζουμε τον προϋπολογισμό – Έρχονται νέα φορολογικά εργαλεία

inStream

Εκτιμήσεις 24.11.24

Η πορεία των μισθών και οι προοπτικές για το 2025 - Τροχοπέδη η χαμηλή παραγωγικότητα

Τελευταία η Ελλάδα σε ό,τι αφορά τα επίπεδα παραγωγικότητας στις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες μέλη του ΟΟΣΑ - Σε ανοδική τροχιά οι μισθοί, αλλά με πραγματικό αποτύπωμα συγκρίσιμο με αυτό της Βουλγαρίας

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Εσωκομματικές εκλογές 24.11.24

Αισιοδοξία Φάμελλου για restart - «Να έρθουν όλοι να στηρίξουν την επανεκκίνηση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ»

Η συμμετοχή μας δίνει μέχρι στιγμής πολύ θετικές ειδήσεις» αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων στην ανακοίνωσή του ο υποψήφιος πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
inTickets 24.11.24

«Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά»: Το έγκλημα για το οποίο η Καθολική Εκκλησία δεν ζήτησε ποτέ συγγνώμη

Μια δραματική ταινία, χωρίς υπόνοια μελοδραματισμού και ένα δυνατό καστ, το φιλμ «Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά» είναι από τις καλύτερες ταινίες που βγήκαν στις αίθουσες αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
«Αυτοκαταδικάστηκε ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ» 24.11.24

Ο Σπηλιωτόπουλος εξηγεί γιατί δεν υπέγραψε τη διακήρυξη του κόμματος Κασσελάκη

Για «αυτοκαταδίκη» του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, έκανε λόγο ο Άρης Σπηλιωτόπουλος - Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο η διακήρυξη του κόμματος Κασσελάκη όχι μόνο αγγίζει το προοδευτικό κέντρο αλλά και το ξεπερνά.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness
Άσκηση 23.11.24

BEEP: Καλύτερη ισορροπία σε 3 βήματα

Πολλοί από εμάς, όταν αποφασίζουμε να γυμναστούμε, δεν δίνουμε ιδιαίτερη σημασία στην ισορροπία. Μήπως ήρθε ο καιρός να το σκεφτούμε ξανά;

Σύνταξη
inTown
«Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά»: Το έγκλημα για το οποίο η Καθολική Εκκλησία δεν ζήτησε ποτέ συγγνώμη
inTickets 24.11.24

«Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά»: Το έγκλημα για το οποίο η Καθολική Εκκλησία δεν ζήτησε ποτέ συγγνώμη

Μια δραματική ταινία, χωρίς υπόνοια μελοδραματισμού και ένα δυνατό καστ, το φιλμ «Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά» είναι από τις καλύτερες ταινίες που βγήκαν στις αίθουσες αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Μισθοί: Η πορεία τους και οι προοπτικές για το 2025 – Τροχοπέδη η χαμηλή παραγωγικότητα
Εκτιμήσεις 24.11.24

Η πορεία των μισθών και οι προοπτικές για το 2025 - Τροχοπέδη η χαμηλή παραγωγικότητα

Τελευταία η Ελλάδα σε ό,τι αφορά τα επίπεδα παραγωγικότητας στις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες μέλη του ΟΟΣΑ - Σε ανοδική τροχιά οι μισθοί, αλλά με πραγματικό αποτύπωμα συγκρίσιμο με αυτό της Βουλγαρίας

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Φάμελλος: Αισιοδοξία για restart – «Να έρθουν όλοι να στηρίξουν την επανεκκίνηση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ»
Εσωκομματικές εκλογές 24.11.24

Αισιοδοξία Φάμελλου για restart - «Να έρθουν όλοι να στηρίξουν την επανεκκίνηση του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ»

Η συμμετοχή μας δίνει μέχρι στιγμής πολύ θετικές ειδήσεις» αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων στην ανακοίνωσή του ο υποψήφιος πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
«Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά»: Το έγκλημα για το οποίο η Καθολική Εκκλησία δεν ζήτησε ποτέ συγγνώμη
inTickets 24.11.24

«Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά»: Το έγκλημα για το οποίο η Καθολική Εκκλησία δεν ζήτησε ποτέ συγγνώμη

Μια δραματική ταινία, χωρίς υπόνοια μελοδραματισμού και ένα δυνατό καστ, το φιλμ «Μικρά Πράγματα σαν κι Αυτά» είναι από τις καλύτερες ταινίες που βγήκαν στις αίθουσες αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σύνταξη
Σπηλιωτόπουλος: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ έκλεισε τον βιοϊστορικό του κύκλο – Τι είπε για το κόμμα Κασσελάκη
«Αυτοκαταδικάστηκε ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ» 24.11.24

Ο Σπηλιωτόπουλος εξηγεί γιατί δεν υπέγραψε τη διακήρυξη του κόμματος Κασσελάκη

Για «αυτοκαταδίκη» του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, έκανε λόγο ο Άρης Σπηλιωτόπουλος - Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο η διακήρυξη του κόμματος Κασσελάκη όχι μόνο αγγίζει το προοδευτικό κέντρο αλλά και το ξεπερνά.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι «φουρτούνες» του Μητσοτάκη, ο καημός της Moody’s, το «τυράκι» στα νησιά, η αεικίνητη Σδούκου, υψηλές πτήσεις Τιτάνα, φως στο τούνελ για τις ΑΕΕΑΠ

Οι «φουρτούνες» του Μητσοτάκη, ο καημός της Moody’s, το «τυράκι» στα νησιά, η αεικίνητη Σδούκου, υψηλές πτήσεις Τιτάνα, φως στο τούνελ για τις ΑΕΕΑΠ

Premium Έκδοση - Οικονομία Συντάξεις 2025: Πόσο αυξάνονται ανά κατηγορία, κλιμάκιο και Ταμείο

Premium Έκδοση - Οικονομία Συντάξεις 2025: Πόσο αυξάνονται ανά κατηγορία, κλιμάκιο και Ταμείο

Το γραφείο 0.69 στη Βουλή, ο… καταστροφέας εγγράφων του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και η αναβάθμιση του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη

Το γραφείο 0.69 στη Βουλή, ο… καταστροφέας εγγράφων του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και η αναβάθμιση του Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη

Πώς θα κινηθεί η παγκόσμια παραγωγή εσπεριδοειδών

Πώς θα κινηθεί η παγκόσμια παραγωγή εσπεριδοειδών

Καθαρό σπίτι εύκολα και γρήγορα με αυτές τις συμβουλές

Καθαρό σπίτι εύκολα και γρήγορα με αυτές τις συμβουλές

Η ιστορία της Λιβανέζας ποδοσφαιρίστριας που οι ισραηλινοί βομβαρδισμοί την άφησαν σε κώμα

Η ιστορία της Λιβανέζας ποδοσφαιρίστριας που οι ισραηλινοί βομβαρδισμοί την άφησαν σε κώμα

Κιλά: Χάνουμε τα περιττά μέχρι τις γιορτές

Κιλά: Χάνουμε τα περιττά μέχρι τις γιορτές

Ένα ατίθασο παιδί είναι ένα ευτυχισμένο παιδί

Ένα ατίθασο παιδί είναι ένα ευτυχισμένο παιδί

Δύο αδέλφια στην ελληνική λίστα του Forbes κάτω των 30

Δύο αδέλφια στην ελληνική λίστα του Forbes κάτω των 30

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 24 Νοεμβρίου 2024