PM Mitsotakis on TikTok on ‘Gigabit Voucher’ Program

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to social media platform TikTok to explain the new “Gigabit Voucher” program, which aims to address Greece’s digital connectivity.

The “Gigabit Voucher” program will provide an array of benefits for households and small businesses, as Mitsotakis pointed out in his video post.

In the video post, the Prime Minister says: “This isn’t an ad; it’s an announcement—and a positive one. It concerns the Gigabit Voucher program, through which 379,000 households and small to medium-sized enterprises will gain access to ultra-high-speed connections.”

Key Highlights of the Program

The Greek Prime Minister said all eligible participants, regardless of income, will receive a €200 voucher, which covers a significant portion of the cost of obtaining the Gigabit service with speeds of at least 250 Mbps, including the initial connection and the first 24 months of subscription fees.

“We’re building the infrastructure for a digital future, incentivizing access to high-speed broadband for everyone—individuals and businesses alike—while also improving Greece’s global ranking in digital connectivity,” Mitsotakis said.

Eligible applicants can follow these steps to acquire and redeem their Gigabit Voucher:

Check Eligibility: Visit the program’s official website to see if Gigabit services are available at your address. Enter your location to determine coverage.

Submit Application: Log in with your Taxisnet credentials to start the application process.

Specify Service Type: Indicate whether you are applying for an existing or a new connection. Provide additional required details and accept the program’s terms and conditions to complete the application.

Receive the Voucher: Applicants will receive their voucher via email and SMS at the contact details provided.

Contact Provider: Share the voucher code with the internet service provider of your choice to activate the service.