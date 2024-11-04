Δευτέρα 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.11.2024 | 14:22
Ελεύθερος ο ιερέας που κατήγγειλε η 17χρονη κόρη του για ενδοοικογενειακή βία
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.11.2024 | 11:39
Επίθεση με τσεκούρι σε σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό - Ένα από τα θύματα με ακρωτηριασμένο χέρι
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΑΜΠΕΛΟΚΗΠΟΙ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Livestock Crisis Threatens Greek Feta
English edition 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 13:17

Livestock Crisis Threatens Greek Feta

Feta in particular, is Greece’s primary dairy export, with 65% of production going abroad.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εν μέσω αντίρροπων δυνάμεων, με Πειραιώς κόντρα στον ΟΠΑΠ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εν μέσω αντίρροπων δυνάμεων, με Πειραιώς κόντρα στον ΟΠΑΠ

Spotlight

Greece’s agricultural sector is faced with another crisis, threatening to further shrink the industry, as sheep and goat pox, an infectious animal disease, is devastating livestock farms across the country impacting the production and prices of meat, milk and the famous Greek feta cheese.

Over 25,000 animals have already been culled, adding to the losses incurred from the recent outbreak of rinderpest and the widespread destruction caused by the Daniel storm, last year, have resulted in the total loss of over 150,000 animals.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Food implemented heightened biosecurity measures, including a nationwide ban on the movement of sheep and goats in an attempt to monitor the situation, however industry representatives warn that the situation remains extremely damaging, and causing disruptions to the dairy market.

Livestock farmers across Greece are expressing serious concerns that cheese production from sheep and goat milk like feta will be negatively affected, given the fact that the pox virus can survive up to six months and the outlook for livestock losses remaining unpredictable.

The sector’s representatives note that the cumulative effects of storm damage, disease outbreaks and pox are creating an ongoing crisis that threatens livestock farmers’ incomes and the sector’s overall stability.

The slaughtering of entire herds at major livestock farms has led to production disarray, leaving many farmers struggling to remain in the profession. Furthermore, the industry is faced with rising milk prices and higher costs associated with keeping animals confined during the outbreak.

This is particularly crucial for Greece as goat and sheep farming is currently ensuring 90% of the country’s meat self-sufficiency, while the milk produced serves as the main ingredient for feta, Greece’s leading export cheese and a registered PDO product. Feta in particular, is Greece’s primary dairy export, with 65% of production going abroad.

However, the crisis is not only affecting feta production but other Greek PDO cheeses such as Graviera Agrafon, Kalathaki Limnou and Manouri to name just a few.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις
Γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις: Οι συμφωνίες και οι «φωνές» στη Γερμανία
Πολιτική

Γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις: Οι συμφωνίες και οι «φωνές» στη Γερμανία

Τρεις ήταν οι σημαντικές διασκέψεις που αφορούσαν τις γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις. Κι όμως, υπάρχουν φωνές στη Γερμανία που υποστηρίζουν το ελληνικό αίτημα.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εν μέσω αντίρροπων δυνάμεων, με Πειραιώς κόντρα στον ΟΠΑΠ
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Εν μέσω αντίρροπων δυνάμεων, με Πειραιώς κόντρα στον ΟΠΑΠ
Οικονομία
ΙΟΒΕ: Επιδεινώθηκε το οικονομικό κλίμα τον Οκτώβριο με επίκεντρο τη βιομηχανία – Υποχώρησαν παραγγελίες και ζήτηση

ΙΟΒΕ: Επιδεινώθηκε το οικονομικό κλίμα τον Οκτώβριο με επίκεντρο τη βιομηχανία – Υποχώρησαν παραγγελίες και ζήτηση

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
Champions League ⚽
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Must Read
Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024