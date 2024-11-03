Κυριακή 03 Νοεμβρίου 2024
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.11.2024 | 16:56
Φωτιά τώρα στην Τανάγρα - Επιχειρούν ισχυρές δυνάμεις
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.11.2024 | 12:41
Ανοίγει τη Δευτέρα η πλατφόρμα για τις δηλώσεις Πόθεν Έσχες – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
Greece Takes Command of EU’s Operation ASPIDES in Red Sea
English edition 03 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 18:35

Greece Takes Command of EU’s Operation ASPIDES in Red Sea

The defense minister also visited the Greek frigate Spetsai, which is participating in Operation ASPIDES, while in the port of Djibouti

Spotlight

Greece officially assumed the naval command of the EU’s Operation ASPIDES, in the Red Sea on Friday, Nov. 2, during a ceremony in the African port of Djibouti, attended by the Minister of National Defense, Nikos Dendias. Operation ASPIDES (Shields) is the joint EU-NATO defensive maritime operation aimed at securing free passage of commercial vessels as a response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf.

The event took place on board the Italian destroyer ITS Andrea Doria, where the operation’s flag was handed over to Greek Captain Konstantinos Pitykakis of the Hellenic Navy by the Italian Rear Admiral Massimo Bonu.

It should be noted that Greece has been responsible for the land-based command of the operation from the beginning, with its headquarters based in Larissa, in central Greece, which hosts a major NATO-specifications base.

Dendias highlighted the importance of Greece’s presence in the region in his address at the ceremony stating: “Our presence here today is of imminent significance—not only for the defense of our shared values, but also for the powerful symbolism it embodies. It demonstrates what Europe can accomplish when we face common challenges with solidarity, unity, and unwavering resolve.”

The defense minister also visited the Greek frigate Spetsai, which is participating in Operation ASPIDES, while in the port of Djibouti.

Addressing the crew, he conveyed messages of determination and commitment.

“This moment reaffirms the role that our nation aspires to play in ensuring maritime security and upholding the principles of international law, especially the Law of the Sea,” Dendias said, adding “I don’t need to explain; each of you understands how crucial this is for our country.”

Source: tovima.com

