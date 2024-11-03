Κυριακή 03 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.11.2024 | 12:41
Ανοίγει τη Δευτέρα η πλατφόρμα για τις δηλώσεις Πόθεν Έσχες – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΑΜΠΕΛΟΚΗΠΟΙ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
New Regulations Target Airbnb Rentals in Greece with Safety and Quality Standard
English edition 03 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 11:51

New Regulations Target Airbnb Rentals in Greece with Safety and Quality Standard

Additionally, a new ranking system for tourist accommodations based on sustainability criteria is expected to be introduced

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τουρισμός

Ξενοδοχεία: Πόσο κοστίζει η διανυκτέρευση στην Αθήνα [γραφήματα]

Ξενοδοχεία: Πόσο κοστίζει η διανυκτέρευση στην Αθήνα [γραφήματα]

Spotlight

The short-term rental market in Greece is set to face new legal requirements as the country’s Ministry of Tourism moves forward with regulations impacting property owners who use platforms like Airbnb.

The new legislation is to introduce criteria that include minimum property size, a prohibition on basement rentals, fire safety measures, mandatory disinfections, and liability insurance.

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni presented the new regulations during a cabinet meeting, outlining the ministry’s proposed bill targeting Airbnb properties. The legislation aims to establish clear operational and safety standards, with the implementation of monitoring mechanisms and penalties for non-compliance.

The government’s intention is for these measures to be enforced by the coming tourist season as part of a broader goal to bring enhanced safety and quality standards to the short-term rental market.

Under the proposed law, properties available for short-term rental (Airbnb) will need to meet criteria such as liability insurance that covers damages or accidents that may occur on properties as well as certification from a licensed electrician along with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and visible signage to ensure electrical and fire safety.

Health and safety standards including certification of pest control and disinfection, a first-aid kit, and emergency contact information will also be required.

Furthermore, properties are required to be primarily residential spaces with natural lighting, ventilation, and climate control systems.

Additionally, a new ranking system for tourist accommodations based on sustainability criteria is expected to be introduced.

The bill also aims to enable public sector employees, including healthcare professionals, teachers, police officers, and seasonal emergency workers, who often face difficulties finding rental properties especially in tourist regions, to be accommodated in hotels when serving temporary or contract-based roles in public agencies or utilities.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
Μαξίμου: Τρεις κρίσιμοι σταθμοί σε 90 ημέρες
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

Τρεις κρίσιμοι σταθμοί σε 90 ημέρες για το Μαξίμου

Η Προεδρία της Δημοκρατίας, τα ελληνοτουρκικά και το τεστ του προϋπολογισμού καθορίζουν την ατζέντα του Μαξίμου μέχρι το τέλος του Ιανουαρίου 2025

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τουρισμός
Ξενοδοχεία: Πόσο κοστίζει η διανυκτέρευση στην Αθήνα [γραφήματα]
Ξενοδοχεία: Πόσο κοστίζει η διανυκτέρευση στην Αθήνα [γραφήματα]
Πολιτική
Μητσοτάκης: Οι 12 φοροελαφρύνσεις του 2025 για νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις

Μητσοτάκης: Οι 12 φοροελαφρύνσεις του 2025 για νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις

inStream

Culture Live 03.11.2024

Πέθανε ο διευθυντής φωτογραφίας Αντώνης Καρατζόπουλος

Ο Αντώνης Καρατζόπουλος ξεκίνησε από διευθυντής φωτογραφίας και στη συνέχεια έκανε μαζί με τον σκηνοθέτη Καραγιάννη την περίφημη εταιρεία Καραγιάννης-Καρατζόπουλος, στον αντίποδα της Φίνος Φιλμ.

Σύνταξη
Μαθητικές κινητοποιήσεις 03.11.2024

Κάλεσμα για «κλειστά σχολεία» αύριο από συντονιστικά μαθητών - Τι θα γίνει με τις απουσίες

Τα εκπαιδευτικά κενά, οι συγχωνεύσεις τμημάτων και οι άδικες αποβολές είναι κάποιες από τις αιτίες που κατεβάζουν τους μαθητές και τις μαθήτριες στους δρόμους τη Δευτέρα 4/11.

Σύνταξη
Serie A 03.11.2024

LIVE: Νάπολι – Αταλάντα

LIVE: Νάπολι – Αταλάντα. Παρακολουθήστε στις 13:30 την εξέλιξη του αγώνα Νάπολι – Αταλάντα για τη 11η αγωνιστική της Serie A. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Cosmote Sports 3.

Σύνταξη
Εκλογές ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 03.11.2024

Επανέρχεται ο Κασσελάκης: Δεν απαντά κανείς στην Κουμουνδούρου – Να σταματήσουν τώρα τα παιχνίδια

Ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης ζήτησε να μην «υποχωρήσει» και «αποχωρήσει» κανείς και πρόσθεσε ότι «βρείτε τους ανθρώπους που υπερασπίζονται σήμερα τη Δημοκρατία

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness 🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Πέθανε ο διευθυντής φωτογραφίας Αντώνης Καρατζόπουλος
Culture Live 03.11.2024

Πέθανε ο διευθυντής φωτογραφίας Αντώνης Καρατζόπουλος

Ο Αντώνης Καρατζόπουλος ξεκίνησε από διευθυντής φωτογραφίας και στη συνέχεια έκανε μαζί με τον σκηνοθέτη Καραγιάννη την περίφημη εταιρεία Καραγιάννης-Καρατζόπουλος, στον αντίποδα της Φίνος Φιλμ.

Σύνταξη
Μαθητές: Κάλεσμα για «κλειστά σχολεία» αύριο ενάντια στο κλίμα τρομοκρατίας
Μαθητικές κινητοποιήσεις 03.11.2024

Κάλεσμα για «κλειστά σχολεία» αύριο από συντονιστικά μαθητών - Τι θα γίνει με τις απουσίες

Τα εκπαιδευτικά κενά, οι συγχωνεύσεις τμημάτων και οι άδικες αποβολές είναι κάποιες από τις αιτίες που κατεβάζουν τους μαθητές και τις μαθήτριες στους δρόμους τη Δευτέρα 4/11.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νάπολι – Αταλάντα
Serie A 03.11.2024

LIVE: Νάπολι – Αταλάντα

LIVE: Νάπολι – Αταλάντα. Παρακολουθήστε στις 13:30 την εξέλιξη του αγώνα Νάπολι – Αταλάντα για τη 11η αγωνιστική της Serie A. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Cosmote Sports 3.

Σύνταξη
Επανέρχεται ο Κασσελάκης: Δεν απαντά κανείς στην Κουμουνδούρου – Να σταματήσουν τώρα τα παιχνίδια
Εκλογές ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 03.11.2024

Επανέρχεται ο Κασσελάκης: Δεν απαντά κανείς στην Κουμουνδούρου – Να σταματήσουν τώρα τα παιχνίδια

Ο Στέφανος Κασσελάκης ζήτησε να μην «υποχωρήσει» και «αποχωρήσει» κανείς και πρόσθεσε ότι «βρείτε τους ανθρώπους που υπερασπίζονται σήμερα τη Δημοκρατία

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 03 Νοεμβρίου 2024