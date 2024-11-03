New Regulations Target Airbnb Rentals in Greece with Safety and Quality Standard

The short-term rental market in Greece is set to face new legal requirements as the country’s Ministry of Tourism moves forward with regulations impacting property owners who use platforms like Airbnb.

The new legislation is to introduce criteria that include minimum property size, a prohibition on basement rentals, fire safety measures, mandatory disinfections, and liability insurance.

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni presented the new regulations during a cabinet meeting, outlining the ministry’s proposed bill targeting Airbnb properties. The legislation aims to establish clear operational and safety standards, with the implementation of monitoring mechanisms and penalties for non-compliance.

The government’s intention is for these measures to be enforced by the coming tourist season as part of a broader goal to bring enhanced safety and quality standards to the short-term rental market.

Under the proposed law, properties available for short-term rental (Airbnb) will need to meet criteria such as liability insurance that covers damages or accidents that may occur on properties as well as certification from a licensed electrician along with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and visible signage to ensure electrical and fire safety.

Health and safety standards including certification of pest control and disinfection, a first-aid kit, and emergency contact information will also be required.

Furthermore, properties are required to be primarily residential spaces with natural lighting, ventilation, and climate control systems.

Additionally, a new ranking system for tourist accommodations based on sustainability criteria is expected to be introduced.

The bill also aims to enable public sector employees, including healthcare professionals, teachers, police officers, and seasonal emergency workers, who often face difficulties finding rental properties especially in tourist regions, to be accommodated in hotels when serving temporary or contract-based roles in public agencies or utilities.

Source: tovima.com