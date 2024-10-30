Τετάρτη 30 Οκτωβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
30.10.2024 | 06:44
Φωτιά σε εργοστάσιο ανακύκλωσης στο Μαρκόπουλο
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΠΑΣΟΚ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Greek Authorities Issue Safety Tips After Spike in ‘Phishing’ Scams
English edition 30 Οκτωβρίου 2024 | 07:37

Greek Authorities Issue Safety Tips After Spike in ‘Phishing’ Scams

According to the Ministry’s announcement, unsuspecting citizens were being urged to visit a specific website to check for their so-called “unclaimed benefits”

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τράπεζες

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Περνούν στην αντεπίθεση – Κατάλληλες οι συνθήκες για εξαγορές και συγχωνεύσεις

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Περνούν στην αντεπίθεση – Κατάλληλες οι συνθήκες για εξαγορές και συγχωνεύσεις

Spotlight

Phishing in Greece is an ever-present and concerning problem, prompting Greek authorities to issue a set of security measures for protection against scammers after a recent spike in the number of online scammers targeting unsuspected citizens was observed.

A large number of Greeks received fraudulent messages purporting to come from the government portal gov.gr, causing the Ministry of Digital Governance to issue guidelines on avoiding scams.

According to the Ministry’s announcement, unsuspecting citizens were being urged to visit a specific website to check for their so-called “unclaimed benefits.”

The Ministry reported a rise in phishing emails (the practice of sending fraudulent communications that appear to come from a legitimate and reputable source, usually through email and text messaging).

The National Cybersecurity Authority of the Ministry of Digital Governance has shared useful guidelines for enhancing user security and privacy.

Some practical tips for avoiding phishing attacks include:

  • Avoid, at all costs, sharing personal details (e.g., TaxisNet, e-Banking codes, card numbers/PINs, passwords) with purported intermediaries, law firms, accountants, etc.
  • Only access trustworthy websites of institutions, organizations, or banks via their official sites or mobile applications.
  • If you receive a suspicious email, confirm its legitimacy by contacting your colleagues or the sender before taking any action.
  • Check the sender’s address carefully, as phishing emails often come from addresses unrelated to the claimed sender.
  • Review the type of information being requested. Even if a message appears genuine, reputable institutions or banks are unlikely to request personal, banking, or sensitive information by email.
  • Be wary of messages that create a sense of urgency, as scammers often use pressure tactics.
  • Approach refund or subsidy-related messages with caution.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
Μόνος τη νύχτα περπατώ…
Κόσμος

Μόνος τη νύχτα περπατώ…

Χαμηλές τάσεις για το υποκειμενικό αίσθημα ασφάλειας που βιώνουν τα άτομα όταν περπατούν μόνα τους τη νύχτα στις περισσότερες χώρες της Ευρώπης – Ποια η κατάσταση στην Ελλάδα.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τράπεζες
Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Περνούν στην αντεπίθεση – Κατάλληλες οι συνθήκες για εξαγορές και συγχωνεύσεις
Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Περνούν στην αντεπίθεση – Κατάλληλες οι συνθήκες για εξαγορές και συγχωνεύσεις
Επιχειρήσεις
Avramar: Τέλος στο θρίλερ για την εξαγορά της ναυαρχίδας των ελληνικών ιχθυοκαλλιεργειών

Avramar: Τέλος στο θρίλερ για την εξαγορά της ναυαρχίδας των ελληνικών ιχθυοκαλλιεργειών

inStream

Επιπτώσεις στην Υγεία 30.10.2024

Έκθεση σοκ για την κλιματική κρίση: Ρεκόρ θανάτων λόγω ζέστης το 2023 - Καμπανάκι για εξάπλωση ασθενειών

Η ένατη έκθεση του Lancet Countdown για την κλιματική κρίση αποκαλύπτει ότι οι άνθρωποι σε όλο τον κόσμο αντιμετωπίζουν πρωτοφανείς απειλές για την υγεία τους από την ταχεία αλλαγή του κλίματος.

Σύνταξη
Σοκαριστικό περιστατικό 30.10.2024

Μαρτυρία μητέρας για το κλαμπ στη Βουλιαγμένη - «Δεν υπήρχε έλεγχος, παιδιά πέσανε ημιλιπόθυμα στο πεζοδρόμιο»

Ως αποτέλεσμα του νοθευμένου αλκοόλ από το κλαμπ στη Βουλιαγμένη ήταν δεκάδες μαθητές να νιώσουν αδιαθεσία, να λιποθυμήσουν και να οδηγηθούν στο νοσοκομείο

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness 🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations
English edition 18.10.2024

Greece to Simplify Procedures for Solar Installations

Under the new procedures, businesses no longer need to seek approval from Greece’s electricity regulator or obtain an environmental permit as part of the application process for installing solar panels.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Κλιματική κρίση: Ρεκόρ θανάτων λόγω ζέστης το 2023 – Καμπανάκι για εξάπλωση ασθενειών
Επιπτώσεις στην Υγεία 30.10.2024

Έκθεση σοκ για την κλιματική κρίση: Ρεκόρ θανάτων λόγω ζέστης το 2023 - Καμπανάκι για εξάπλωση ασθενειών

Η ένατη έκθεση του Lancet Countdown για την κλιματική κρίση αποκαλύπτει ότι οι άνθρωποι σε όλο τον κόσμο αντιμετωπίζουν πρωτοφανείς απειλές για την υγεία τους από την ταχεία αλλαγή του κλίματος.

Σύνταξη
Βουλιαγμένη: Μαρτυρία μητέρας για το κλαμπ – «Δεν υπήρχε έλεγχος, παιδιά πέσανε ημιλιπόθυμα στο πεζοδρόμιο»
Σοκαριστικό περιστατικό 30.10.2024

Μαρτυρία μητέρας για το κλαμπ στη Βουλιαγμένη - «Δεν υπήρχε έλεγχος, παιδιά πέσανε ημιλιπόθυμα στο πεζοδρόμιο»

Ως αποτέλεσμα του νοθευμένου αλκοόλ από το κλαμπ στη Βουλιαγμένη ήταν δεκάδες μαθητές να νιώσουν αδιαθεσία, να λιποθυμήσουν και να οδηγηθούν στο νοσοκομείο

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα λογιστικά του Μαξίμου, το «χαρτί» του χρέους, ο φόβος Κατρούγκαλου, βλέπει Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο ο Ντίμον, το “κόκκινο” Χρηματιστήριο, “ξεκόλλησε” η ΠΥΡΚΑΛ

Τα λογιστικά του Μαξίμου, το «χαρτί» του χρέους, ο φόβος Κατρούγκαλου, βλέπει Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο ο Ντίμον, το “κόκκινο” Χρηματιστήριο, “ξεκόλλησε” η ΠΥΡΚΑΛ

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: «Αν θέλετε να τα δείτε, να πάτε στην Ελλάδα»

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: «Αν θέλετε να τα δείτε, να πάτε στην Ελλάδα»

Η συνάντηση Μπελέρη – Ράμα στα Τίρανα, η σκιώδης κυβέρνηση του ΠαΣοΚ και ένα κρας τεστ για την Αμυνα

Η συνάντηση Μπελέρη – Ράμα στα Τίρανα, η σκιώδης κυβέρνηση του ΠαΣοΚ και ένα κρας τεστ για την Αμυνα

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Τρομακτική στιγμή: Influencer τραβούσε βίντεο από φωλιά αρκούδας όταν ξαφνικά… την είδε μπροστά του

Smartwatch: Οι λόγοι που θα σου λύσει τα χέρια

Smartwatch: Οι λόγοι που θα σου λύσει τα χέρια

Η Jennifer Lawrence είναι έγκυος στο δεύτερο παιδί της

Η Jennifer Lawrence είναι έγκυος στο δεύτερο παιδί της

Coffee Nap: Ενέργεια στα ύψη σε 20 λεπτά

Coffee Nap: Ενέργεια στα ύψη σε 20 λεπτά

«Μαμά δεν νιώθω καλά»: Μήπως δεν πρέπει να πάει σχολείο;

«Μαμά δεν νιώθω καλά»: Μήπως δεν πρέπει να πάει σχολείο;

Τα SOS για τεκμήρια από ακίνητα & χρηματικές γονικές παροχές – Τι πρέπει να προσέχουν οι φορολογούμενοι

Τα SOS για τεκμήρια από ακίνητα & χρηματικές γονικές παροχές – Τι πρέπει να προσέχουν οι φορολογούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 30 Οκτωβρίου 2024