Σάββατο 02 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.11.2024 | 12:18
Τραγωδία στο Κακοπλεύρι Καλαμπάκας: Νεκρός 68χρονος από σκάγια κυνηγού – Συνελήφθη αστυνομικός
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.11.2024 | 08:56
Τραγωδία στην Καλαμάτα - Γυναίκα βρέθηκε απανθρακωμένη μετά από φωτιά στο διαμέρισμά της
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΠΑΣΟΚ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Piraeus Port Authority: Net Profits Exceed 70mln€ in Jan-Sep 2024
English edition 02 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 12:28

Piraeus Port Authority: Net Profits Exceed 70mln€ in Jan-Sep 2024

All indices rise in third quarter of 2024 compared to corresponding period of 2023

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

AGRO

Ελαιόλαδο: Ευρωπαϊκός συναγερμός για απάτες – Πώς βρίσκουν έδαφος οι επιτήδειοι

Ελαιόλαδο: Ευρωπαϊκός συναγερμός για απάτες – Πώς βρίσκουν έδαφος οι επιτήδειοι

Spotlight

The Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) on Friday reported a significant improvement in revenues and new historic high performances during the third quarter of 2024.

Specifically, the Cosco-managed port authority, the biggest and busiest in Greece, reported net profits of 29.8 million euros, up by 9.6% on an annual basis, while net profits over the first nine-month period of 2024 exceeded 90 million euros – up 6.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The biggest drivers in the PPA’s results were cruise ship operations, containers and imported vehicles, along with the mainstay coastal shipping – all despite the problems caused in the transport chain due to risks of attacks on vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which affect transit through the Suez Canal.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Only in
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Οι 3,5 πράξεις ενός προαναγγελθέντος διαζυγίου
Opinion

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Οι 3,5 πράξεις ενός προαναγγελθέντος διαζυγίου

Εξίσωση με πολλές μεταβλητές για πολύ δυνατούς λύτες η κατάσταση στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και άπαντες στα μαθηματικά φαίνεται να παίρνουν κάτω από τη βάση, με το αδιέξοδο να φαντάζει μονόδρομος

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

AGRO
Ελαιόλαδο: Ευρωπαϊκός συναγερμός για απάτες – Πώς βρίσκουν έδαφος οι επιτήδειοι
Ελαιόλαδο: Ευρωπαϊκός συναγερμός για απάτες – Πώς βρίσκουν έδαφος οι επιτήδειοι
Πολιτική
Μητσοτάκης: Έκτακτο επίδομα για τους χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους τον Δεκέμβριο

Μητσοτάκης: Έκτακτο επίδομα για τους χαμηλοσυνταξιούχους τον Δεκέμβριο

inStream

Επισκόπηση μέτρων 02.11.2024

Σύσκεψη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό για την αντιπλημμυρική προστασία στην Αττική - Τα έργα που επείγουν

Έγινε επισκόπηση των μέτρων στην Αττική, με βάση τον σχεδιασμό και τις κρίσεις επικινδυνότητας που εκπόνησε η Περιφέρεια τους προηγούμενους μήνες

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
inWellness 🎈
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Αττική: Σύσκεψη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό για την αντιπλημμυρική προστασία – Τα έργα που επείγουν
Επισκόπηση μέτρων 02.11.2024

Σύσκεψη υπό τον πρωθυπουργό για την αντιπλημμυρική προστασία στην Αττική - Τα έργα που επείγουν

Έγινε επισκόπηση των μέτρων στην Αττική, με βάση τον σχεδιασμό και τις κρίσεις επικινδυνότητας που εκπόνησε η Περιφέρεια τους προηγούμενους μήνες

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 02 Νοεμβρίου 2024