Δευτέρα 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.11.2024 | 14:22
Ελεύθερος ο ιερέας που κατήγγειλε η 17χρονη κόρη του για ενδοοικογενειακή βία
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.11.2024 | 11:39
Επίθεση με τσεκούρι σε σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό - Ένα από τα θύματα με ακρωτηριασμένο χέρι
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΕΚΡΗΞΗ ΑΜΠΕΛΟΚΗΠΟΙ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΒΡΕΦΗ ΑΜΑΛΙΑΔΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΛΕΙΨΥΔΡΙΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
# ΑΠΟΔΡΑΣΗ
Greece’s Labor Market Slack Among Highest in EU
English edition 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 15:52

Greece’s Labor Market Slack Among Highest in EU

Greece ranks 4th in EU for labor market slack, mostly due to high unemployment levels, and has widest gender gap in the EU.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

Πληθωρισμός: Ο νέος…ελέφαντας στο «δωμάτιο» – Τι προκαλεί πλέον την ακρίβεια [γράφημα]

Πληθωρισμός: Ο νέος…ελέφαντας στο «δωμάτιο» – Τι προκαλεί πλέον την ακρίβεια [γράφημα]

Spotlight

Greece continues to grapple with one of the EU’s highest levels of labor market slack, driven by high levels of employment among people actively looking for a job, according to 2023 figures released by Eurostat.

Labor market slack goes beyond traditional unemployment rates to paint a fuller picture of the job market, including those who are available for work but aren’t actively job-hunting and part-time workers who wish for additional hours.

Greece: High Labor Market Slack, High Unemployment, Widest Gender Gap in EU
According to Eurostat, Greece is in the 4th highest place for labor market slack, behind Spain, Italy and Sweeden, with a market slack rate of 16.3%.

The data shows that in Greece, unemployment makes up 65.8% of this slack—a rate significantly higher than the EU average of 48.7%- underscoring the country’s persistent difficulty in absorbing workers into suitable full-time roles.

Furthermore, just 14.6% of Greece’s slack comprises individuals ready to work but not actively seeking jobs, which is among the lowest in the EU and well below the EU average of 23%. Eurostat notes that this category of the labor market often cites a lack of suitable job opportunities as a deterrent.

Underemployment among part-time employees seeking additional hours is also a challenge for Greece, and reveals structural gaps in Greece’s job market. Eurostat notes that this is traditionally a bigger problem in western Europe than in eastern Europe.

Greece also has among the lowest levels of people seeking work but not available. The EU average is 7.5% and for Greece this figure is less than 4%. Some of the reasons for this category of workers that aren’t in the job market include education or training, care responsibilites and illness/disability.

Finally, Greece had the widest gender gap in the EU at 9.8%, reflecting greater labor market slack for women than for men. Meanwhile the EU average for the gender gap between men and women was just 3.6%.

Women are generally more likely to face an unmet supply of employment in the EU, notes Eurostat, with only Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania recording higher labor market slack for men than women.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις
Γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις: Κάποια στιγμή, στο μέλλον, ίσως…
Πολιτική

Γερμανικές αποζημιώσεις: Κάποια στιγμή, στο μέλλον, ίσως…

Η Γερμανία θεωρεί λήξαν το θέμα για τις αποζημιώσεις που οφείλει στην Ελλάδα για τις θηριωδίες του Β' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου. Την ίδια ώρα η ελληνική πλευρά παραπέμπει το θέμα στις καλένδες.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία
Πληθωρισμός: Ο νέος…ελέφαντας στο «δωμάτιο» – Τι προκαλεί πλέον την ακρίβεια [γράφημα]
Πληθωρισμός: Ο νέος…ελέφαντας στο «δωμάτιο» – Τι προκαλεί πλέον την ακρίβεια [γράφημα]
Οικονομία
Citigroup: Η Ελλάδα το ισχυρότερο «γύρισμα» από την πανδημία [πίνακες]

Citigroup: Η Ελλάδα το ισχυρότερο «γύρισμα» από την πανδημία [πίνακες]

inStream

Διεθνής Οικονομία 04.11.2024

Η Ουκρανία δεν αντιτίθεται σε χωριστές διαπραγματεύσεις του Κατάρ με Κίεβο - Μόσχα για την ενεργειακή ασφάλεια

Η ουκρανική προεδρία δήλωσε στα τέλη Αυγούστου πως περίπου 40 χώρες έλαβαν μέρος σε μια διαδικτυακή διάσκεψη που οργανώθηκε από το Κατάρ

Σύνταξη
Ωραίος τύπος 04.11.2024

Ο Ματ Ντίλον στα 60 του - «Κάποιες πόρτες κλείνουν επειδή μεγαλώνεις, άλλες ανοίγουν»

Με αφορμή την εμφάνισή του στο 65ο ΦΚΘ για το πολύκροτο ριμέικ του αμφιλεγόμενου «Τελευταίο τανγκό στο Παρίσι» βυθιστήκαμε στον χρόνο και στις αναμνήσεις από ένα διαχρονικό «νεανικό» crush.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Υπουργός Επικρατείας 04.11.2024

«Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατήργησε το αξιόποινο της χορήγησης αλκοόλ σε ανηλίκους» δηλώνει ο Βορίδης

Την επαναφορά της πλημμεληματικής δίωξης για χορήγηση αλκοόλ σε ανηλίκους προανήγγειλε ο υπουργός Επικρατείας Μάκης Βορίδης σε ραδιοφωνική συνέντευξη.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
Champions League ⚽
inTown 🎭
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
inStream
Ουκρανία: Δεν αντιτίθεται σε χωριστές διαπραγματεύσεις του Κατάρ με Κίεβο – Μόσχα για την ενεργειακή ασφάλεια
Διεθνής Οικονομία 04.11.2024

Η Ουκρανία δεν αντιτίθεται σε χωριστές διαπραγματεύσεις του Κατάρ με Κίεβο - Μόσχα για την ενεργειακή ασφάλεια

Η ουκρανική προεδρία δήλωσε στα τέλη Αυγούστου πως περίπου 40 χώρες έλαβαν μέρος σε μια διαδικτυακή διάσκεψη που οργανώθηκε από το Κατάρ

Σύνταξη
Ο Ματ Ντίλον στα 60 του – «Κάποιες πόρτες κλείνουν επειδή μεγαλώνεις, άλλες ανοίγουν»
Ωραίος τύπος 04.11.2024

Ο Ματ Ντίλον στα 60 του - «Κάποιες πόρτες κλείνουν επειδή μεγαλώνεις, άλλες ανοίγουν»

Με αφορμή την εμφάνισή του στο 65ο ΦΚΘ για το πολύκροτο ριμέικ του αμφιλεγόμενου «Τελευταίο τανγκό στο Παρίσι» βυθιστήκαμε στον χρόνο και στις αναμνήσεις από ένα διαχρονικό «νεανικό» crush.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Βορίδης: Φταίει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ… για την πώληση αλκοόλ σε ανηλίκους
Υπουργός Επικρατείας 04.11.2024

«Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατήργησε το αξιόποινο της χορήγησης αλκοόλ σε ανηλίκους» δηλώνει ο Βορίδης

Την επαναφορά της πλημμεληματικής δίωξης για χορήγηση αλκοόλ σε ανηλίκους προανήγγειλε ο υπουργός Επικρατείας Μάκης Βορίδης σε ραδιοφωνική συνέντευξη.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Το σινιάλο στις τράπεζες, ο «εξαφανισμένος» τεχνικός σύμβουλος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα «σύννεφα» της ακρίβειας, αλλαγή ρόλων στον ΟΤΕ, τι περιμένουμε από Aktor

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Οι Ελληνες δεν επέστρεψαν λόγω φορολογικών κινήτρων

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Για ένα ταγκό στο… Υπουργικό και ο υπουργός Άμυνας σε ρόλο υπουργού Υγείας

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Τι να κάνεις αν δεν έχεις συνηθίσει ακόμα την αλλαγή ώρας;

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Black Friday: Οι καλύτερες συμβουλές για δυνατές αγορές

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Helmut Newton – «Η ηδονοβλεψία στη φωτογραφία είναι μια αναγκαία και επαγγελματική αρρώστια»

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Κι όμως ο θυμός επιβαρύνει την υγεία - Δείτε πώς

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Πιο συνεργάσιμο παιδί μέσα σε λίγες μόνο μέρες

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

Κρήτη: Η μεγάλη αντίφαση στο θρίλερ της εξαφάνισης της 75χρονης – Τι υποστηρίζουν οι κατηγορούμενοι

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 04 Νοεμβρίου 2024