The Greek government on Thursday said deliveries will be banned between noon and 5 p.m. on days when a heat wave is forecast, as the first real such weather condition has hit the eastern Mediterranean country this season.

The measure was announced by the relevant labor minister.

“We have to protect the health of these workers … and although some of us will be temporarily inconvenienced because of the loss of their services, I think we can all agree with this elementary precautionary measure amid a heatwave. We won’t leave anyone behind,” Minister Adonis Georgiadis said in a Twitter post.

The government also ordered remote work for private sector employees that belong in high-risk health groups.