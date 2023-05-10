Greece this year again came in second, worldwide, in terms of awarded «Blue Flags», which denote the best and cleanest organized beaches in the world, according to the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (HSPN), the national manager of the specific initiative.

The number of «Blue Flags» now found in Greece exceeds, for the first time, 600, with Greece retaining 15 percent of the distinctions for best-rated beaches.

Within Greece, the verdant northern prefecture of Halkidiki was awarded 94 «Blue Flags», the top spot.

Overall, the Blue Flag international committee presented the coveted distinction to 4,212 beaches, 710 marinas and 120 vessels.