The two arrested for the deadly explosion in the boiler room, at the 9th Primary School of Serres, which claimed the life of an 11-year-old student, and injured two others (6 and 10 years old), were released by order of the prosecutor.

As police have announced, the two people arrested are the 52-year-old contractor who undertook the conversion of the heating burner into a geothermal heat pump at the school in question and a 43-year-old electrician.

The two responsible for the project were asked to respond to accusations prior to the investigation and, as the police announcement states, a case file was opened against them by the Serres Police Department for the acts of homicide, bodily harm (in series) and the explosion – all due to negligence.

Given that the expert opinion is in progress as part of a preliminary investigation to fully investigate the causes of the explosion, the Prosecutor’s Office of Serres will decide on their criminal responsibilities, when the experts’ report is completed and forwarded to the Court, while it is not excluded in its file file to add other persons, depending on the results of the investigation.

“He didn’t want to go to school that day”

The uncle of the 11-year-old made a revelation speaking to MEGA channel.

The uncle said that on that tragic day, his nephew had told his parents that he did not want to go to school. “Vassilis didn’t want to go to school that day,” he said characteristically.

“It is very difficult for the family and the parents, as they have lost their child. It is an incredible event. All the family asks is that their son’s death not be “wasted” and that from now on the necessary security measures be taken in schools. Every person should leave their child at school, feeling they should be safe and that such things do not happen”, he added.

The uncle of the unfortunate child also mentioned that his younger sister was also at the school, snd saw the 11-year-old when he was taken to the ambulance.

It should be noted that the contractor and the electrician who did the work in the boiler room that day have been arrested. “Responsibilities should be attributed to those who have them and the law should be applied,” said Mr. Kandas.