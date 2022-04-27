Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras on Wednesday praised the country’s latest foray into the markets, with the re-issue of a seven-year bond, a development he said “continues our continuous and methodical borrowing program for 2022.”

Greece drained 1.5 billion euros from the markets, with the yield reaching 2.4 percent.

Staikouras acknowledged that borrowing costs have risen, due to the negative international conditions, as he said, while reminding that yields are nevertheless lower than in 2019.

“Despite the difficulties, Greece, in exploiting the positive developments on the economic front over the recent period, such as good performances in the fiscal area, and with an improved deficit and public debt in 2021, along with the country’s twin upgrading, (today) received a vote of confidence from international markets, generating high demand and quality capital,” he said.