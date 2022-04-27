Current chairman, Thor Talseth, has been appointed CEO of Avramar Seafood Group, effective May 1, 2022. He will be replaced in the role of chairman by Craig Tashjian, managing partner of AMERRA Capital, a majority shareholder of Avramar, according to a relevant announcement.

“We could not hope for a stronger and more experienced CEO than Thor, who has been an integral part of Avramar’s creation and development since its inception. With growth returning to the global economy, we have seen strong demand for Avramar products. Thor’s appointment will further accelerate our performance and strategic development,” Tashjian said.

Commenting on the news, Danny Dweik, Head of Industry at Mubadala Investment Company, and co-investor in Avramar, said: “With a deep understanding of the company and the entire aquaculture sector, Thor is the ideal choice to promote the company.”

Mr. Talseth has more than 20 years of experience in the international seafood and aquaculture industry as an investor, senior executive and industry-focused banker. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of Avramar in June 2016 and is a founding partner of Neptune NRCP LLC. Prior to that, he was the Head of Private Equity at AMERRA Capital Management LLC.

“I am very honored and excited for the opportunity you are giving me to lead Avramar to the next chapter in its development and I am grateful for the trust the owners have shown me. “My new role will allow me to harness the momentum that has been created and accelerate our pace towards new opportunities for innovation, expansion and growth.” said Mr. Talseth

Avramar focuses on the development and production of world-renowned Mediterranean species of sea bass and sea bream, while also developing a number of other species such as jewfish (argyrosomus regius) and red porgy. The company applies new technologies and processes to improve both production efficiency and product quality, while maintaining its commitment to world-class sustainability standards.