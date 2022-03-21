The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Costas Karamanlis, referred to the National Plan for Road Safety, which extends along four main axes: Safe Roads – Responsible Drivers – Traffic Education – Fair Rules for All, at an event of the Institute of the Association of Greek Transport Specialists.

The Minister stated that in our country the fatal traffic accidents have decreased by 54% in the last decade and this is the biggest decrease among the countries of the European Union.

“This is a national success in which all and first of all the Greek drivers participate. But is that enough? Absolutely not “, he added and stressed that for the government Road Safety has been set from the beginning as an absolute priority and national goal.

Road network

The Ministry of Infrastructure, he underlined, attaches special importance to upgrading the safety of the road network. “Modern roads mean safer roads, they mean fewer accidents,” he said.

He mentioned as a typical example Patras – Pyrgos, which begins after so many years and the criminal mistakes of the previous Government, while at the same time extensive road safety interventions are carried out on the existing highway.

“We are building new roads and upgrading the existing ones. “With one goal: safety,” he added.

Mr. Karamanlis also referred to the major projects that are moving forward throughout the country: E65 in Central Greece, Patras – Pyrgos, VOAK in Crete, Kalamata – Rizomylos – Pilos – Methoni, Aktio – Amvrakia, Bralos – Amfissa, Thessaloniki – Edessa, Drama – Amphipolis, Bypass of Chalkida and Psachna.

He also stressed that at the same time, with the special point intervention program carried out in all 13 Regions, road safety is restored in 7,000 dangerous places, in 80 roads along the country.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport stressed that at the same time the driving behavior of Greeks must be further improved. He therefore welcomed the “Drive in the Moment” initiative. An application that aims to raise awareness, especially among young people, about the serious issue of distraction while using a mobile phone while driving.

New driver examination system

Mr. Karamanlis also referred to the change in the system of training and examination of new drivers.

“We have created a modern, innovative framework, so that we can finally end the dangerous Greek habit, for some to first get the diploma and then, on the road, to learn how – how to drive,” he stressed.

He noted, however, that the most responsible behavior is often achieved by applying a clearly defined sanction framework, strict where necessary, but fair to all.

Traffic regulation review

“So we are moving forward with the revision of the Road Traffic Code, taking into account the international experience and applying a new philosophy in practice. Our goal is the new regulations to act as a real deterrent to infringements that endanger human life.

And of course to set a clear framework of rules around micro-mobility, which is now an integral part of modern urban transport “, added Mr. Karamanlis, concluding:” Road safety is a practical proof of social responsibility. This is a serious matter and can only be taken seriously. With a plan and a program. Not with wish lists. That is exactly what our government is doing. “