On March 23, 2022, the public consultation on the consultation platform of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food will be completed in the context of funding from the Recovery and Sustainability Fund of the Ministry of Regional Development.

The public aid amounts to 30,000,000 euros and is funded by the Recovery and Sustainability Fund for the period 2022-2025.

The goal of the Subproject is:

a) The increase of the degree of cooperation between the productive sectors.

b) Improving the position of farmers in the value chain.

c) The strengthening of the competitiveness and the recognizability of the products in the markets through their placement in points of attraction of visitors – tourists and the development of experiential tourism actions.

d) The integration of innovation processes and the use of new technologies but also environmentally friendly processes, which reduce the phenomenon of climate change.

e) Sustainable local development and more efficient management of natural resources.

Beneficiaries

Legal entities that either belong to the SMEs or to the large companies may be judged beneficiaries of the sub-project, without prejudice to the more specifically defined in the applicable specific article of the interministerial decision.

Beneficiaries may also be considered legal entities that are completing the establishment procedures by the date of issuance of the accession decision.

Beneficiaries who operate in the form of a company, a civil law company and a consortium cannot be considered beneficiaries.