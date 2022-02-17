As the Minister of Health Thanos Plevris stated, Europe is heading towards de-escalation of covid measures.

The minister stressed that the data of all the Health Committees of the member-states indicate that in the next 6 months there will be de-escalation, however they call on the governments to be vigilant for a new revival in the autumn.

He noted that the EU’s position is that all measures should be phased out by May.

Mr. Plevris stressed that the de-escalation in the hard indicators of the pandemic is already beginning and it can be seen.

“We have dropped from 680 to 480 intubated. Yesterday alone we had 150 more discharges than hospitalizations,” he said.

For the high number of cases, he stressed that “I do not underestimate the number of cases, but Omicron’s contagion is so great that experts say that the measures can not reduce it.

Regarding the talk about the fourth dose of the vaccine, Mr. Plevris said that there is a discussion about a vaccine every year, like the flu, but we are at an early stage.