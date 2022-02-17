There will always be growth opportunities for the olive sector, despite any difficulties, as evidenced by the dynamics of Greek olive oil, which is mainly reflected in the exports of the product in branded, standardized form.

This was pointed out, among other things, by the participants in a WEBCAST organized online by the Association of Olive Oil Standardization Industries – SEVITEL.

Exports, including from the olive sector, are in the current economic crisis that our country is going through the only way out of the decline and contraction of domestic sales. Besides, exports contribute, among other things, to the increase of turnover, the level of activity, but also the jobs of the sector. The initiatives of the companies must be accompanied by the coordinated efforts of the state with the creation of a healthy environment for the activities of exporting companies, the correction of any malfunctions, in parallel with increased access to information and sources of financing.

The consultant of Economic and Commercial Affairs (ECA) of our country in Istanbul, Mr. Apostolos Digbasanis, referred to the export potential of Greek olive oil in general, even in olive-producing countries, such as Turkey, where there is a complete absence of branded Greek olive oil (in contrast to Italian, Spanish and Tunisian olive oils), despite the good prospects that exist. At the same time, he presented an extensive picture of the Turkish market (demographics, data on agricultural production and statistics on olive oil), while pointing out the affinity of the gastronomy of the two countries.

On the occasion of the celebration of the World Olive Oil and Olive Day on 26/11/2022, the Greek Embasy’s ECA Office , ​​is planning a promotional action for Greek olive oil, table olives and the Greek gastronomic tradition, in Constantinople, with B2B meetings of Greek exporters and Turkish importers, distributors and entrepreneurs of mass catering, hoping for the positive response of the effort from our exporters and their industry.

Mr. Konstantinos Katsigiannis, President of the Hellenic-Canadian Chamber, outlined the situation of the Canadian food and olive oil market and the influence of the Mediterranean diet and Greek cuisine on the inhabitants of the big cities of this country. However, he commented with skepticism on the reduction of the share of Greek olive oil, which lost the 2nd place it held for years, to Tunisia, despite the large influx of Canadian tourists to our country.

The general secretary of the Hellenic-Romanian Chamber, Mr. Giannis Alfieris, referred to the acquaintance of Romanians with Greek olive oil and Greek gastronomy in general, due to the visitors and tourists, mainly to Northern Greece. He noted the need to inform in particular the buyers of supermarket chains, as well as the local pharmaceutical industry, which uses quantities of olive oil. He also referred to cases of unbranded olive oil distribution in public markets and in large containers, while he also informed about the event scheduled for May in Bucharest, for the promotion of Greek olive oil and table olives.

The need for collective actions, but also the importance of a well-organized export process, was mentioned by the export consultant of SIMPLY EXPORTS, Ms. Jenny Skotidi. A well-organized export department requires a professional approach and careful procedures to protect against unforeseen risks, ongoing quality controls, physicochemical and organoleptic characteristics checks and monitoring of other critical factors. Extroversion is the pursuit and vision of many companies, but it requires commitment of the company, patience, consistency and continuity of actions, said Ms. Skotidi.

The interesting presentations of the webcast of SEVITEL, were completed with the intervention of Mr. Demosthenes Brousalis, of the company DASK Branding, who stressed with practical examples that Greece has a strong brand name, but does not have a national brand. The utilization of tourism and gastronomy are important elements that will add value to all Greek foods and of course to our national products, olive oil and table olives.