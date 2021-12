Attica Holdings S.A. announces the sale of the Ro-Pax vessel EXPRESS PEGASUS for safe and environmentally sound recycling according to the respective European and Greek legislation, to a ship recycling facility in Turkey, included in the European List of Ship Recycling Facilities.

The sale was concluded for a cash consideration of U.S. dollars 1.12mln and will strengthen the Group’s cash position. The transaction will not impact the Group’s financial results.