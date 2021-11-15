The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Monday in Greece reached 6,862 reported over the past 24 hours. The past two weeks have often witnessed successive and ominous single-day records in terms of new daily infections.

Fifteen cases were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 838,824.

Additionally, 72 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 16,838. In terms of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 551 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 64 years, while 84.2 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 460 (83.48 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 91 (16.52 percent) are fully vaccinated.