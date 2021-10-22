ERGOSE is in the final stretch for the auction of the largest package of railway projects, amounting to 3.3 billion euros, with the model of the Competitive Dialogue. The invitation documents have been prepared for all six projects and the final interventions remain. At the same time, the tender documents for the technical and legal consultant of ERGOSE are completed, as well as for the six technical consultants project managers for the individual projects.

In the past two years, as presented by the president and CEO of the company, Mr. Christos Vinis, in the context of AthensInvestmentForum2021, seven projects have been auctioned by ERGOSE, totaling 515.3 million euros, which contribute to the completion of construction and the modernization of the country’s main railway axis. The two largest of these projects are located in the Peloponnese and concern the subsidy and electrification of the Rio – Rododafni section, with a budget of 175 million euros, and electrification of the Kiato – Rododafni section, amounting to 84 million euros.

This package also includes the second phase of development of the Athens Central Railway Station, with a budget of 42.1 million euros, the installation of an electric drive and signaling system in Larissa – Volos, a budget of 82.5 million euros, and the installation of a signaling system on the line Thessaloniki – Eidomeni, amounting to 56.7 million euros. The projects that complete this set of tenders concern the construction of the railway station in Neos Panteleimon, Pieria, with a budget of 1.8 million euros, and the electrification of Paleofarsalos – Kalampaka, amounting to 72.8 million euros.

According to the head of ERGOSE, from the autumn of 2019 until today, the absorption of Community funds for the implementation of railway projects has increased and the growth rate has returned to a positive sign after about 5 years.

In order to carry out the demanding undertaking of the competitive dialogue, ERGOSE shaped its organizational structure, in accordance with the World Bank guidelines, while pursuing the effort to unblock “eternal” projects blocked in administrative, financial and judicial entanglements.