Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Lamda Hellix’s new investment in Koropi as a vote of confidence in the “great effort we are making to put our country at the forefront of the digital transformation of its economy.” important things in providing services to citizens and businesses. “I am especially happy every time a Greek citizen, businessman, recognizes how many man-hours he has saved because he can now perform basic services from his computer, from his mobile phone, instead of rushing to a public service”, he added.

“Greece today is a country that is open to foreign investors, with a stable tax system, with an investment environment that attracts foreign investment. A country that has launched for good, thanks to the initiatives of the Ministry of Digital Government, our great digital transformation so that we can now be able to attract such investments and become a country that can accept infrastructure investments for the new digital economy,” stressed Mr. Mitsotakis.

“The digital transition remains a fundamental pillar of our policy and that is why we are channeling significant resources from the Recovery Fund into many digital transition actions, many of which have to do with digital infrastructure,” he said, focusing on new positions. jobs that will be created: “We are talking about many well-paid jobs in the ecosystem of the digital economy. With more and more such investments, the employment prospects of young Greeks are improving, new return routes are being opened for young people who left Greece in the last 10 years, looking for a better future abroad, and I believe that in your own way you will put your own little stone so that the country can again attract these human resources from abroad by offering many well-paid and with good prospects jobs in your own business .”

The Prime Minister was guided to the new facilities by the President and CEO of Lamda Hellix Apostolos Kakkos, the Chief Investment Officer, Digital Realty, Gregory Wright and company executives. At the same time he talked to the executives and technicians who were in the UPS Room, in the Technical Operations Center and in the operating areas. Afterwards, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of the Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, the Minister of Digital Government, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the Deputy Minister of Interior, in charge of Local Government, Stelios Petsas and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Development Framework Pact, Giannis Tsakiris.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his ministers for their cooperation. This is a historic day for the Greek business community. Some of the most innovative project data centers in Europe are already being implemented in the country. Today we are laying the foundations for the promotion of Greece as a key investment hub in the region. “Greece is a great country and its future is bright”, noted CEO of Digital Realty, William Stein, inter alia, during his address.

“Athens is a city that is now emerging as a hub of connectivity. A crossroads to Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Looking to the future, from 2022 onwards, we look forward to working with Lamda Hellix and the Greek government, with the aim of further strengthening our commitment to our customers and the Greek people. “As part of our commitment, I announce today that Digital Realty will provide $ 100 million to organizations and initiatives that will step up efforts to alleviate the effects of the summer wildfires,” said Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Gregory Wright. .

“I am happy because Athens 3 will not just be a new data center, it is the largest data center in Greece, part of the largest hub in Southeast Europe and it is the way we have a positive impact, accelerating the digital transformation of Greece and making it Greece “, stressed President & CEO of Lamda Hellix, Apostolos Kakkos, among other things.

he company has 60 employees and the number is expected to double soon Digital Realty supports world class businesses and service providers offering a complete range of data center services, colocation and interconnection solutions. It is the largest and most interconnected carrier neutral service provider of multi tenant data centers in Greece and Southeastern Europe. Digital Realty has already made and is planning very important investments in our country, in order to make Greece, through Lamda Hellix, its investment twin in Marseille, so that it can better serve its customers locally as well as its international clients who do not yet have a presence in Greece.

At the same time, through the creation of Data Gravity in our country, it looks forward to attracting a significant number of international submarine fiber optic cables and international telecommunication providers, thus increasing the availability, speed and quality of telecommunication services in our country, while at the same time they can be better served. , through Greece, the countries of the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe.

The acquisition of Lamda Hellix is ​​the largest acquisition of a technology and IT company in Greece and one of the largest acquisitions of a Greek company regardless of the economy. Athens 3 within the data center campus in Koropi, will be the largest data center in the country. It will have a capacity of 6.8MW, ie larger than the total capacity of the operating data centers in Greece, while it will be able to house more than 50,000 servers. This investment is over 70 million euros and will be completed by the end of 2022. At the same time it is submitting plans for the approval of building conditions for Athens 4, within the data center campus, which is an additional data center of equal capacity (6.8MW ) with Athens 3 with the amount of investment being the same as Athens3.

The company is studying the design and construction of additional data centers, both in Attica and in Northern and Southern Greece. According to a study by the international research company IDG, the added value produced by each euro of investments in multitenant data centers, exceeds 8 euros. Consequently, the added value from the new investments in Athens 3 and Athens 4 alone, will significantly exceed 1 billion euros.