Four road projects are in the final stretch to start from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The procedures for the maturation of the projects are progressing so that we have announcements until the end of 2021 for the section “Neapoli – Agios Nikolaos” of the North Crete Highway, the extension of Attiki Odos to Kymi Avenue, the bypass of Chalkida and the section Bralos – Amfissa.

Especially for North Crete, the countdown is on based on the very tight schedules imposed by the funding from the Recovery Fund, which will contribute 427 million euros. As predicted, by the end of 2025 the entire eastern part of the project should be completed. This means that construction work should begin within 2022.

Thus, by the end of the year, the auction is expected as a public project of the axis “Neapolis – Agios Nikolaos”, 15 km long and with a budget of about 140 million euros.

Respectively, in the part of the PPP road that completes the puzzle of the highway from Hersonissos to Neapolis (22.5 km), for which great domestic and international players have expressed interest, a bidding race is held in order for the contractor to emerge by the end of 2021. The budget reaches 360 million euros. GEK TERNA, AKTOR Concessions, AVAX with the well-known fund MARGUERITE and the Mytilineos-INTERTOLL consortium have passed to the second phase of the competition.

The maturation procedures are also underway for the connection of Kymi Avenue with Attiki Odos, which is estimated to serve an average daily traffic of 30,000 vehicles. This is the first extension of Attiki Odos, with the projects estimated to start in 2023.

The project has a budget of about 430 million euros and will have no tolls, despite its connection to the Attiki Odos highway. It is expected to decongest many areas of the city from Galatsi and Nea Ionia to Heraklion, Pefki, Lykovrisi and Maroussi, while it will significantly facilitate the exit of the Attiki Odos to Lamia.

Also, the maturation of the Chalkida and Psachna Bypass is progressing, a project that Evia has been asking for for many years. It even comes at a time when the island has suffered one of the greatest disasters because of the fires of this summer.

The project is worth 150 million euros and will improve the connection of Athens and Chalkida with northern Evia, but also the traffic within the urban fabric of Chalkida, N. Artaki and Psachna.

Respectively, the auction of the project “Bralos – Amfissa” of the diagonal axis Lamia – Itea – Antirrio is expected by the end of the year, with the method of design-construction.

In the meantime, the PPPs of FlyOver of Thessaloniki, of North Crete Highway, as mentioned above, but also of the “Kalamata – Rizomylos” section, are counting down to the end of 2021 for the appointment of a contractor.