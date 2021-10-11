In about a month, at the beginning of November, the tram will move to Piraeus, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure George Karagiannis.

As the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure said, the tram will start from Faliro and will make a circular route serving the whole of Piraeus.

He also announced that in July 2022 all three Metro stations in Piraeus will be put into operation, adding that the port will be connected to the airport in 50 minutes.

The Undersecretary also stressed, speaking to SKAI, that in the coming days the grid of measures for the traffic of vehicles in the center of Athens and the clean ring will be announced.

Answering a relevant question, he stressed that there are concerns for Kifissos Avenue, and various scenarios are being examined, while for Schistou Avenue he pointed out that five interventions will be made to decongest it, talking about a project of national importance.