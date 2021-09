Two Rafale warplanes will join the French Air Force’s acrobatic team, Patrouille de France, in flying over central Athens, part of their farewell flyover of the Greek capital and the country. The fighter planes arrived in the country last week to participate in the annual Athens Flying Week.

The French warplanes will fly over the Acropolis while releasing colors to display the Greek flag at approximately 10:40 local time.

Greece recently purchased several fourth-generation Dassault-made Rafales.