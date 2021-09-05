Greek authorities over the weekend expanded an investigation into a case involving dozens of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by an administrative employee in a small public health clinic in central Greece.

At first glance, more than 40 such bogus certificates were issued by the employee at the Palama health clinic, outside the central Greece city of Karditsa.

Police are now focusing on how the administrative employee, described as a woman in her 40s, acquired access to codes necessary for issuing such e-certificates, and whether she has accomplices. The investigation is also probing whether financial gain was the motive for the alleged scam.

According to widespread media reports in the country over the weekend, the woman has reportedly confessed to issuing the fake vaccination certificates.

The case has been referred to a local prosecutor, with the prospect of charges for knowingly transmitting the coronavirus looming, along with bribery and other misdemeanor counts. An administration process to reprimand the woman, if convicted, has also commenced.

In terms of the recipients of the fake certificates, they will face misdemeanor charges if bribery is suspected. Initial reports point to friends and acquaintances as the recipients.

Referring on Sunday to the case, new Health Minister Thanos Plevris, an attorney by training, said a stricter criminal code to discourage and punish such incidents will be drafted and submitted to Parliament for ratification.