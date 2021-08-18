Planning at a both European and a bilateral, as well as at a national level, so as to protect the borders and avoid a new humanitarian crisis was put in place during the Government National Security Council (KYSEA), chaired by the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to a relevant announcement, “the Greek authorities are always on alert both at the land and the sea borders in order to prevent any illegal entry into the country.”

Beyond that, during the meeting, the developments in Afghanistan were also assessed, while it was also said that our main priority remains the coordination for the safe release and return from Afghanistan of all the people and their families who cooperated with the Greek forces.

It is worth noting that the coordination of all required actions is carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Minister of Civil Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, the Minister of National Defense, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, the Minister of Immigration and Asylum, Notis Mitarakis, the Greek Minister of State, Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Minister Of National Defense, Alkiviadis Stefanis, the Director of the Prime Minister’s Office of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Grigoris Dimitriadis, the Chief of Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Konstantinos Floros, the Head of the National Intelligence Service, Panagiotis Kontoleon, the Director of the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Bureau, Eleni Sourani and the National Security Advisor, Thanos Dokos.