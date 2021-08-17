The Greek government has donated 200,000 vaccines to Libya in order to deal with the pandemic. According to a relevant announcement, Greece is the first country to donate vaccines to Libya, which were transported today by a special flight of the Air Force and handed over to the Libyan Government during an official ceremony organized at the airport of Tripoli.

The Greek government was represented by Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis, Secretary General of International Economic Relations and Openness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Marios Themistokleous, General Secretary of the Primary Health Care at the Ministry of Health. Libyan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Mohammed Saleh, welcomed the Greek delegation and received the donation.

During the delivery of the vaccines, Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis stated the readiness of Greece to assist the Libyan people with the necessary vaccines and other means needed to deal with the pandemic, confirming the repositioning of Greece in the region and the efforts the Greek government is making for the recovery of Libya.

The donation was made after the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Frangogiannis, and the Secretary General, Mr. Smyrlis, to Tripoli and Benghazi on July 4 and 5 as well as after the establishment of the Greek Consulate General in Benghazi, the first one to reopen in the city after the cessation of hostilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further plans to organize a business mission, in the next two months, and to participate with a national stand in the food sector or the sector of construction materials as a tangible proof of the political and economic importance that Greece attaches to the development of excellent bilateral relations at all levels.