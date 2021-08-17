A vertical increase of 17.8 billion euros was recorded in the turnover of the country’s businesses in the second quarter of this year.

Especially for June, the increase in turnover amounted to about 4.3 billion euros.

According to ELSTAT, for all businesses and activities of the economy, turnover in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 78,382,146 thousand euros, an increase of 29.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which had risen to 60,570,667 thousand euros. The largest increase of 118.5% was presented by the companies of the sector “Activities of accommodation services and catering services”, while the smallest by 9.8% was presented by the companies of the sector “Real estate management”.

For all businesses in the economy with the obligation to maintain ledgers, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2021 amounted to 23,377,447 thousand euros, an increase of 22.4% compared to June 2020 , which had amounted to 19,092,213 thousand euros. The largest increase was presented by the companies in the sector “Activities of accommodation services and catering services by 245%. The smallest increase of 0.3% was presented by the companies in the sector “Information and communication”, while a decrease of 3.1% was recorded by the companies in the sector “Real estate management”.

For the 210,217 companies that were put into suspended operation in March 2020, the turnover in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 5,835,020 thousand euros, recording an increase of 66.7% compared to the second quarter of 2020, which had reached 3,499 .654 thousand euros. The largest increase by 481% was presented by the companies in the sector “Accommodations”, while the smallest increase by 26% was presented by the companies in the sector “Architectural activities and activities of engineers – technical tests and analyses”.

For the companies that were put into suspension of operation in March 2020 with the obligation to maintain ledgers, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2021 amounted to 1,643,743 thousand euros, recording an increase of 48.6% compared to with June 2020, which had amounted to 1,106,039 thousand euros. The largest increase by 802.1% was presented by the companies in the “Accommodation” sector. The smallest increase of 7.4% was presented by the companies in the sector “Creative activities, arts and entertainment”, while a decrease of 3.9% was recorded by the companies in the sector “Architectural activities and activities of engineers – technical tests and analyses”.