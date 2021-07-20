Greece is apparently among the more benefited member-states countries in terms of receiving EU post-Covid recovery and resilience funds, according to a special Commission report entitled “Quantifying Spillovers of Next Generation EU Investment”.

Based on the figures cited in the study, Greece is expected to receive a biggest boost for its GDP, as a percentage, in relation to other EU countries, as well as above the EU average.

A portion of the Commission study focuses on the “footprint” of the relevant Fund n relation to GDP increase over the next six years, showing Greece, for instance, increasing its GDP by 16.1 percent over the period 2021-2026, as opposed to a EU 27 average of just 6.1, cumulatively.

