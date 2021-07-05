A new marina on Corfu, the most popular holiday destination among the Ionian islands, was inaugurated on Monday at the Benitses site, nearly 19 years after the first timid construction began.

The new facility will be able to host 86 pleasure craft, with another 10 slots allocated to local professional fishermen without a fee.

The relevant tourism minister, Haris Theoharis, was on hand for the inauguration of the new marina, which lies on Corfu’s eastern coast, facing the northwest Greece mainland.

In a brief address, Theoharis said excellent cooperation is required by all tourism professionals in the country this year, especially in terms of infrastructure, adhering to pandemic-related measures and protocols for vaccinations, in order to exceed last year’s Covid-19-devastated tourism figures.