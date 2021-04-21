United Airlines (UA) this week announced another direct flight from the United States to Greece, and specifically a route connecting Washington D.C. (Dulles International) with Athens (Eleftherios Venizelos), beginning on July 1 and until Oct. 4.

UA will fly Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners on the route, and will reportedly time the flights out of and into Dulles to feed with another 95 connections in North America.

UA already fields a summer route from New York City (Newark Liberty International Airport) to Athens, which resumes on June 3, eastbound.

